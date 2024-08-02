Nigeria’s Mixed Relay team on Friday narrowly missed out on a spot in the final of the Mixed 4x400m event at the Paris Olympic Games.

The quartet of Samuel Ogazi, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ojeli, and Patience Okon-George finished fourth with a new national record time of 3:11.99.

Although they fell short of advancing to the final, the team put up a valiant effort against strong competition, including Great Britain, who won with a national record time of 3:10.61.

The Netherlands and Italy took second and third places, respectively, with times of 3:10.81 and 3:11.59.

In a separate heat also on Friday, Team USA’s quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, and Kaylyn Brown set a blistering pace, winning with a world record time of 3:07.41.

France and Belgium also achieved national records, finishing second and third with times of 3:10.60 and 3:10.74, respectively.

Team Kenya finished seventh with a time of 3:13.13.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

