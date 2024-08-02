Nigeria’s Mixed Relay team on Friday narrowly missed out on a spot in the final of the Mixed 4x400m event at the Paris Olympic Games.
The quartet of Samuel Ogazi, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ojeli, and Patience Okon-George finished fourth with a new national record time of 3:11.99.
Although they fell short of advancing to the final, the team put up a valiant effort against strong competition, including Great Britain, who won with a national record time of 3:10.61.
The Netherlands and Italy took second and third places, respectively, with times of 3:10.81 and 3:11.59.
In a separate heat also on Friday, Team USA’s quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, and Kaylyn Brown set a blistering pace, winning with a world record time of 3:07.41.
France and Belgium also achieved national records, finishing second and third with times of 3:10.60 and 3:10.74, respectively.
Team Kenya finished seventh with a time of 3:13.13.
