Nigerians are calling on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to resign after his infamous comment that he and others in the government would be “eating” while Nigerians protest.

“Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be here eating,” Mr Akpabio said on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at an event organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Amnesty International Nigeria, on Thursday, berated Mr Akpabio for the comment, which it described as “insensitive and reckless”.

“Amnesty International strongly condemns the insensitive and reckless comments attributed to the President of the Senate Godswill Obot Akpabio regarding plans of some Nigerians to peacefully protest current economic hardship,” the rights group said in a statement posted on X.

“Taunting people seeking accountability is unacceptable: Millions of Nigerians are currently on the brink of starvation because of corruption and mismanagement, and mocking them is a stain on the exalted office held by Mr Akpabio. Harmful and irresponsible rhetorics from government officials — at this difficult time — must end,” it added.

‘Akpabio must go’

During the first day of the nationwide protest against economic hardship in Nigeria, the hashtag #AkpabioMustGo trended throughout the whole on X.

“He needs to go; it’s not negotiable. A strong message must be sent to that Senate seat,” said an X user @Asah_Mike.

“Why senators haven’t impeached him from that seat still baffles me,” said another X user, @Galadima_Samaru.

“They’re mere toothless mannequins. They don’t have what it takes,” another X user, @Ibnwalee, responded, apparently referring to Mr Akpabio’s colleagues in the Senate.

An X user, @HelenOlotu, said the Senate president is a “disgrace” to Nigeria.

“Mr Akpabio should be removed as the senate president. He has continued to reel out statements that do not put into consideration the plight of Nigerians. He is not fit to be saddled on the hallowed seat of the senate president,” another X user, @esho_emmy, said on the microblogging platform.

An X user, @bukola23, said, “Nigeria needs a mature and circumspect Senate president.”

“It says a lot about who we are, having such a man as president of the Senate,” another X user, @PeluAwofeso, responded.

“Stopping corruption is very far away from us,” she added.

“A very bad representation, and it’s heartbreaking,” @bukola23, the X user who began the conversation, concurred.

An X user, @BigChiefDamian, believes that “nothing good will come” from Mr Akpabio if he remains the Senate president. “It is time to impeach Godswill Akpabio,” he said, adding that the Senate president is against the people and that Nigerians would not have it.

“He consistently makes reckless statements unbefitting of a Senate president,” he said.

“Dear Senators, it is time to impeach Godswill Akpabio. It is still one of you that will replace him as Senate President,” rights activist Aisha Yesufu said on X.

“You will not encounter any resistance,” she added.

“Akpabio represents everything that is wrong with Nigerian governance today. Shameless greed, arrogance and insensitivity,” Remi Adekoya, a politics lecturer in the UK, said on X.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, is known for often making controversial and embarrassing remarks over serious national issues.

“Akpabio spoke down on Senator Natasha, Senator Ireti, and many other senators. He apologised, and we accepted. He spoke down on the market women and men involved in the fire incident, (and) he apologised again, (and) we accepted. Akpabio has now made a joke of Nigerian protesters and masses. We do not want an apology, we want resignation,” an X user, @HauwaAllahbura, said.

