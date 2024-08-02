Six people were reportedly killed and many others injured on Thursday in the #EndBadGovernance protest in Suleja, Niger State.

The deaths were recorded in Suleja, where law enforcement officers dislodged a group of protesters who barricaded a section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Travellers were trapped on the highway for hours in the melee.

Police officers tried to dismount the barricade but could not control the protesters who outnumbered them.

However, the arrival of a reinforcement team helped in dispersing the mob.

Among those killed was Yahaya Nda Isah, a resident of Hassan Dalatu Road, Suleja.

A stray bullet reportedly hit Mr Isah as he rode through the front of the Suleja Police ‘A’ Division, where some protesters had gathered.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

A nephew of the deceased said Mr Isah was on his bike when the bullet hit him in the chest, and he died on the spot.

“He was my uncle. He was not even protesting. He was passing in front of the Police ‘A’ Division where some people were protesting, when a stray bullet hit him on his chest, and he died. As I speak with you, I am in his house alongside other mourners. It’s unfortunate”, he said.

Another victim, simply identified as Mallam Abu, also reportedly died on the spot.

A resident of Suleja, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said three other people were shot at the same scene and two others at the Suleja Junction on the Abuja-Kaduna highway. However, he could not confirm if the victims died.

Another resident who has a shop close to the Suleja Police “A” Division said he shut down and ran for his life due to the violence.

“We heard people shouting and heard gunshots for about 20 minutes at Emir Roundabout. The situation in Suleja is ugly”, Bala Abdullahi, another resident, said on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement that hoodlums attempted to burn down the Tafa LGA secretariat until security officers dispersed them.

“The miscreants attempted to set the Tafa LGA ablaze; they were dispersed by the they and military. Kaduna road and toll gate were cleared”, he said on the efforts of law enforcement to curb the mayhem.

When contacted on the phone about the casualties, Mr Abiodun was asked to give time to verify the figure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

