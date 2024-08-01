Amnesty International Nigeria has criticised the President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, over his “insensitive and reckless” comment against Nigerians.

Mr Akpabio, on Tuesday, mocked Nigerians planning to participate in the nationwide protest against economic hardship in the country, saying that he and other members of the National Assembly would be “eating” while they (Nigerians) protest.

Mr Akpabio stated this at the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities, Youths and Women Group Sensitisation Conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be here eating,” Mr Akpabio remarked.

The event, organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was broadcast live on Arise TV.

A video clip of Mr Akpabio making the remark has gone viral on social media.

“Taunting people seeking accountability is unacceptable”

“Amnesty International strongly condemns the insensitive and reckless comments attributed to the President of the Senate Godswill Obot Akpabio regarding plans of some Nigerians to peacefully protest current economic hardship,” the rights group said in a statement posted on X, Thursday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Taunting people seeking accountability is unacceptable: Millions of Nigerians are currently on the brink of starvation because of corruption and mismanagement, and mocking them is a stain on the exalted office held by Mr Akpabio. Harmful and irresponsible rhetorics from government officials — at this difficult time — must end,” it added.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, is known for often making controversial and embarrassing remarks over serious national issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

