A bomb attack in Kawuri village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State on Wednesday night left 19 dead and 24 injured, state officials say.

The blast by suspected Boko Haram terrorists took place at a tea joint, a common evening gathering spot for the locals.

Muhammad Barkindo, the director-general of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), confirmed the sad incident.

“Initially, we evacuated 20 injured persons to the State Specialist Hospital last night, and later this morning, four more were brought in with severe injuries.”

The police have since imposed a 24-hour curfew to prevent further attacks.

“In consultation with heads of security in the state, we find it expedient to declare a 24-hour curfew with immediate effect,” Nahum Daso, the police spokesperson, said.

We will update this report as soon as we get more information

