The police in Kaduna State say hoodlums have vandalised the offices of the State Traffic and Law Environmental Authority (KASTLEA) and the Investment Promotions Agency (KADIPA) during the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incidents to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna.

Mr Hassan said the protesters also burnt an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and looted many shops.

“They tried to invade Government House but were prevented; many of our personnel sustained injuries, and they are receiving treatment at various hospitals.”

He added that 23 suspects have been detained. He denied that operatives used live ammunition, saying that they only fired teargas.

Mr Hassane appealed for calm and urged restraint by the residents.

(NAN)

