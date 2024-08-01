The police have imposed a 24-hour curfew in Borno State after 16 people were killed and 20 others injured in a suicide attack.
The attack was recorded in Kauri, a village in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.
The police spokesperson in the state, Nahum Daso, in a statement in Maiduguri, said the curfew was imposed following the bomb attack that killed many innocent citizens.
Mr Nahum said the decision followed consultation between Governor Babagana Zulum and heads of security agencies in the state and was taken to forestall further security breaches in the state.
“The curfew is a measure to prevent further loss of life and property, and to allow security agencies to maintain control and ensure public safety.
“Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid movements during the curfew period,” he said.
He urged the people of the state to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring that further developments would be communicated accordingly.
NAN reports that a suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber detonated a bomb at a marketplace in Kauri, a rural community in the Konduga area of Borno.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the market area, which operates at night every day.
