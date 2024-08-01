The peaceful protest in Abuja is turning chaotic after police officers fired tear gas indiscriminately at protesters.

The police fired tear gas indiscriminately in an attempt to prevent the protesters from accessing the iconic Eagle Square ground in the Three Arms Zone.

As of 12:30 p.m., the scene around the Head of Service Complex resembles a war zone, with protesters throwing back the tear gas canisters at the police officers

Despite the use of force to disperse the protesters, they remain undeterred and are regrouping.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the protesters had peacefully marched from the Moshood Abiola Stadium to Eagle Square without any incident.

As soon as the protesters approached the Eagle Square, chaos ensued. The police took up tactical positions around the protesters and sporadically fired tear gas at them.

Despite the police’s actions, the crowd has not dispersed. Many protesters have regrouped around the Ministry of Finance, blocking Ahmadu Bello Way and pushing back towards the police.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

At the time of this report, the protesters have remained peaceful and have refused to resort to violence.

The protesters are demanding a reversal of government policies such as the removal of subsidies on petrol. They say the policies have worsened the economic situation in the country with Nigeria now witnessing its worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

Follow our live coverage of the protests here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

