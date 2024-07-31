A police officer and three other people have been killed in multiple attacks across Nigeria’s south-east.

The attacks occurred between Monday and Tuesday in Abia and Imo States respectively, PREMIUM TIMES reliably gathered.

The development occurred at the same time when gunmen attacked and killed four police operatives in Owerri, Imo State capital.

During the Imo attack, which occurred on Monday, an unidentified woman was also killed by the hoodlums.

Simon Ekpa, a controversial Biafra agitator, would later claim responsibility for the killings.

Attacks in Abia

The latest attacks began on Monday morning in Abia State when gunmen were engaged in a deadly shootout in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers stormed Umuode Community in Aba and began shooting.

“They also attacked a restaurant and shattered the whole place. Some people sustained injuries,” a resident, who identified himself simply as Victor, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

“We later saw a dead body inside a Jeep after the gunmen left.”

A video clip of the incident circulating on social media showed masked gunmen parading the area in three vehicles —- two Toyota SUVs and two Sienna vehicles.

Another clip showed the hoodlums jubilating and raising Biafran flags while some residents appeared to be hailing them.

Speaking to reporters later on Monday the Commissioner of Information in Abia State, Okey Kanu, confirmed the incident.

Details of his speech were contained in a statement from the State’s Ministry of Information on Tuesday.

Mr Kanu said the gunmen engaged security agencies in a shootout during the attack.

He said the attack started in Umuode Community and dovetailed to Umuojima in Osisioma Local Council Area where the gunmen were confronted by the security operatives.

“In the ensuing gunfight, one of the gunmen was neutralised, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries,” he said.

The commissioner further said the Toyota SUV abandoned by the fleeing gunmen was recovered by security operatives.

Multiple attacks in Imo

The multiple attacks continued in Imo State on Tuesday night when gunmen opened fire on residents at Nworiubi, a community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

The police officer killed in the attack has been identified as J.C. Ireozor.

Mr Ireozor was killed alongside a resident, Paulinus Mbakwe, during the attack, witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES.

The hoodlums were said to have emerged from nearby bushes during the attack which left many injured.

Some gunmen, in a separate attack the same Tuesday, killed an entrepreneur at Amawire Junction in Orji Community in the Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

The entrepreneur, Okey Nze, was shot dead in his boutique during the attack.

A resident of the area, Chinenye Favour, told this newspaper that there was speculation that the victim, popularly known as Wealthy Empire, was killed over alleged failure to pay a debt owed to his business partner.

“The gunmen collected his money and then shot him. They also burnt some heavy-duty vehicles carrying goods along Orji Junction while they were leaving,” Chinenye said.

She said there have been gunshots in Owerri since Monday.

“Even now as I speak to you, they are still shooting. There’s fear everywhere,” she said at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Banks and other businesses have closed for fear,” another resident, who did not want his name mentioned, said.

It is unclear if the hoodlums were the same people who carried out the previous attacks in the state.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, asked for time to issue a statement on the separate incidents in the state.

But he was yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

Anambra shootings

Meanwhile, there was tension on Tuesday in Isseke, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State following heavy shootings in the area.

Sources said some security operatives were in a gun battle in the community with suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said a joint security team was raiding suspected IPOB and ESN hideouts in the area.

“There is no cause for panic as only the criminal hideouts are being targeted. Further details shall be communicated soon,” he said.

IPOB, a group seeking the independent state of Biafra from south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

