Nigeria has recorded 170 suspected cases and three deaths from cholera across three states of the federation in week 29, spanning 15 – 21 July.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC) made this known in the recent situation report published on its website on Wednesday, stating that the states affected are Lagos, Kogi and Zamfara

According to the report, the number of deaths represents a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.8 per cent, which is lower than that of the previous week (2.9 per cent).

More details

Cumulatively, Nigeria has recorded 4,809 suspected cases of cholera, with 156 deaths from 35 states since the beginning of the outbreak this year. The figure indicated an increase in the number of cases recorded in the same period in 2023 ( 2,740).

Also, the number of deaths in 2024 (156), representing a CRF of 3.2 per cent, shows an increase in the number recorded for that same period in 2023 ( 83) which accounted for 3.0 per cent.

Response activities

Cholera is a waterborne disease caused by the ingestion of Vibrio cholerae, typically through contaminated water and food.

The water is usually contaminated by the faeces of infected individuals, which can happen at the source, during transportation, or storage at home.

Additionally, food can become contaminated by soiled hands during preparation or consumption, leading to the spread of the disease.

The symptoms of cholera include acute, profuse, painless, watery diarrhoea.

NCDC noted that as part of its response activities, it had distributed medical supplies for case management, infection prevention and control to all medical centres nationwide.

Also, it said it has provided offsite and onsite support to states such as Lagos and Ogun and followed up for daily reporting and progress with response activities.

The agency also ensured ongoing sub-national level training of laboratory scientists on sample collection and analysis as well as training of community mobilisers on cholera key messages.

Distribution of jingles, flyers, and posters containing key messages on cholera prevention to all states and Federal Capital Territory.

