The Nigeria Society of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, in collaboration with the Haemophilia Care team and the Novo Nordisk Haemophilia Foundation, has urged the government to take immediate action to address the alarming rate of haemophilia-related deaths in Nigeria.

The group made the call during a visit to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The team, led by the President of the Nigerian Society for Hematology and Blood Transfusion, Omolade Awodu, described haemophilia as a genetic bleeding disorder, noting that only seven per cent of the cases have been diagnosed in the country, leaving 93 per cent without diagnosis or treatment.

The official said the lack of attention has consistently led to severe disability and early death for many.

Challenges, call to action

Mr Awodu identified key challenges hindering the effective management of haemophilia in Nigeria, noting that the condition is accorded low priority compared to other diseases.

He also listed inadequate infrastructure and diagnostic equipment, the high cost of replacement therapy, and total reliance on donated factor concentrates, among other challenges.

The team requested government intervention to address the challenges facing haemophilia management in Nigeria, specifically calling for improvements in diagnostic capacity, procurement of factor replacement therapy, and reduction of delays in clearing donated products.

According to the group, the intervention is necessary to ensure timely and effective diagnosis and treatment of haemophilia patients in the country.

Minister speaks

Responding to their plea, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, recognised the necessity of enhancing haemophilia care and committed the government to augment the supply of concentrates and promoting prophylaxis practices.

He also advocated a subsidy initiative to mitigate the financial burdens faced by vulnerable individuals, thereby ensuring more equitable access to essential haemophilia treatments.

Mr Pate reaffirmed the government’s dedication to prioritising blood services, bringing renewed optimism for enhanced diagnosis and treatment prospects for individuals affected by haemophilia, a genetic bleeding disorder.

The Director General of the National Blood Service Commission, Saleh Yuguda, who facilitated the meeting, expressed his gratitude to the minister and advocacy groups for their contributions.

He also reaffirmed his commission’s commitment to exploring and utilising all available opportunities to enhance and improve blood services in Nigeria.

Lawmaker’s support

Recently, a member of the House of Representatives pledged to provide legislative support to address the funding challenges facing the country’s blood service system.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Specialty Healthcare, Lawan Shettima, during a roundtable discussion aimed at fostering collaborations and addressing critical issues in the blood service sector.

Mr Shettima said the office will be expanded across the federation.

He said: “So I believe I would support them, they will acquire more equipment, more facilities, and even expand their offices to zonal levels.

“This is what we are suggesting. So inshallah we’ll do our best to see that legislatively we intervene.”

