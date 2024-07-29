President Bola Tinubu has signed the new minimum wage bill into law.

The new law provides a national minimum wage of N70,000 for both the public and private sectors.

Mr Tinubu signed the bill on Monday at the State House in Abuja in the presence of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other National Assembly leaders.

“We are not only doubling the minimum wage, we have added something on top. Initially, it was N30,000, now it is N70,000,” an excited Mr Akpabio told journalists after the signing.

