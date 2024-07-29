Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, defied FIBA rankings by defeating the #3 ranked Australian Opals 75-62 on Monday. Point guard Ezinne Kalu led the charge with an impressive 17 points in the first half, contributing to Nigeria’s first Olympic victory since 2004.

After establishing a 13-point lead going into the third quarter, the Opals managed to close the gap, but Okonkwo’s crucial three-pointer with four minutes remaining reignited the D’Tigress’ confidence to help secure the win.

“It feels so good,” said Amy Okonkwo. “We stuck together and came together in adversity. This is what it’s all about – you fight.”

Despite seeing their 13-point lead trimmed to four at the start of the fourth quarter, Okonkwo sank a crucial three-pointer with four minutes remaining, which reignited the team’s confidence and allowed them to pull away from the Australians. Four D’Tigress players scored in double digits: Kalu with 19, Promise Amukamara with 14, Okonkwo with 13, and Murjanatu Musa with 11.

Coach Rena Wakama started Okonkwo, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, Kalu, and Elizabeth Balogun. Kunaiyi-Akpanah won the jump ball, but Australia started strong with a 6-0 run before Kalu scored Nigeria’s first points from the free-throw line.

Midway through the first quarter, the Opals led 13-5. Okonkwo then cut the deficit with D’Tigress’ first three-pointer, and Kalu’s three-pointer in the final minute gave Nigeria their first lead at 18-17, ending the first quarter.

The second quarter began with Tess Madgen scoring for Australia, but Nigeria responded with an 11-0 run, closing the quarter at 41-28. Though Australia outscored Nigeria 19-10 in the third quarter, D’Tigress regained momentum in the fourth, maintaining their lead to secure the upset win.

With four minutes left in the game, Nigeria led 58-56. Amukamara made two free throws, and Okonkwo’s three-pointer sent them to victory. D’Tigress scored nine three-pointers and capitalised on Australia’s turnovers, scoring 26 points.

Nigeria now leads Group B, which includes Canada (ranked 5th) and France (ranked 7th). Their next match is against France on Thursday at the Villeneuve d’ASCQ, Pierre Mauroy Stadium, in Lille.

