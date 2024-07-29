The women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, defeated their Australian opponents 75-62 in their opening Group B game.

The Nigerian women led by as much as 13 points at the end of the second quarter.

This is the first win for the D’Tigress at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Ezinne Kalu scored 19 points to lead the D’Tigress to a win over the better-rated Australian team.

More to follow…

