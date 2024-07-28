The Chairman of the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Igwe Samuel Asadu, says the council is not in support of the planned nationwide protest slated for 1 to 10 August.

Mr Asadu, who is the traditional ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu kingdom, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, said this when he appeared at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja on Sunday.

The traditional ruler said that the council would not support any agitation organised by faceless people, adding that the council is asking for calm.

He urged those behind the protest to find other ways of venting their anger to avoid causing chaos across the country.

Mr Asadu said that peaceful protests could be infiltrated by miscreants who will take laws into their hands to cause anarchy.

“It is easier to destroy than to build, so all we are asking is for calm, we are asking for dialogue,” he said.

He urged the federal government to engage them in a dialogue as they may have their reasons for planning the protest.

The traditional ruler said that times are hard due to the country’s current economic situation and the removal of fuel subsidies.

“I am feeling it in my community because the people come to me every day for assistance. We are not in any way supporting the protest at all.

“But I still want the government to see a way of engaging them in dialogue, the President is the Father of the nation,” he said.

Mr Asadu encouraged traditional rulers in the country to find a way to engage their people by periodically organising festive activities.

“Find a way to engage the people. Everything is not about the government alone. Insist on what you can do for your people and not what they can do for you as their leader,” he said.

NAN reports that several groups have announced their withdrawal from the planned nationwide protests against economic hardship.

A group from the South-east, under the aegis of Enugu Innovative Youths, said its members were opting out of the exercise to avoid exacerbating the security situation in the state and the country.

It recalled what transpired during the ENDSARS protest, adding that the tendency to hijack the protest was too high and called for patience while things improved.

Calls for Kanu’s release

Mr Asadu also appealed to the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu, saying his eventual freedom would reduce tension in the south-east zone of Nigeria.

He said the council supported stakeholders’ calls for his release, such as those by South-east governors and lawmakers.

He said, “He is our son. He has been there for a long time, in spite of the ups and downs of the judiciary.

“Of course, we back the Governors Forum and other stakeholders’ call for his release so that tension will be reduced.

“We hope that the government will do its due diligence to ensure that people are guaranteed that the release won’t go beyond what is expected. There should be some form of measures, a deal to be made.”

Mr Asadu said that Mr Kanu’s eventual release would usher in relative calmness and evoke joy in the people of the zone.

“If the president looks into that and gives him a pardon, we will be excited. It is affecting our area, because of his absence. Some of the people are his die hard fans.

“So, who will want to have his son locked up for a long time? Of course, we are praying every day. All the traditional rulers are praying for Nnamdi Kanu to be released.

“We feel his pains and the pain of his family.

“It will be a gift if the president does that. We’ll come back to thank him in a big way.

(NAN)

