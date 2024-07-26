President Bola Tinubu has confirmed that his government plans to create a livestock development ministry and a committee has been mandated to review the process with a report expected in two weeks.

Mr Tinubu said on Thursday that he had received a briefing from the committee established to create the Ministry of Livestock Development.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the president spoke while receiving Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Nigeria, Aiyub Omar, and the High Commissioner of Botswana, Phildi Kereng.

”The committee is at work, and their report will be ready in the next two weeks,” he said. “Africa’s solution is in our hands. Nobody will help us if we do not help ourselves.”

Controversy has traced the proposal to create a livestock ministry since the president first hinted at it on 9 July. The move was lauded by some Nigerians, including APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, who said it would allow the government to focus on livestock production and its associated benefits.

Critics, however, argued that it would further increase the size of government, which many, including the Tinubu administration, have argued to be bloated. The Tinubu administration had said it would implement the Orasanye report, which called for a leaner government by scrapping some government institutions and merging others.

When Mr Tinubu first spoke about the proposed ministry, he said it would allow Nigeria to address the lingering crisis between herders and farmers, increase livestock and dairy production, and also increase export earnings from associated products.

“This sector will boost agricultural productivity, enhance export opportunities and stimulate economic growth by fostering a robust value chain that benefits farmers, processors, herders, distributors and consumers alike,” he said.

The Committee

On 9 July, Mr Tinubu inaugurated a committee to implement his government’s livestock policy. He announced that he would chair the committee, while Attahiru Jega, a former election chief, would be his deputy and co-chairperson.

He said he believes the work of the committee and the eventual ministry will lead to increased meat and dairy production as well as reduce the violence between herders and farmers which has led to thousands of deaths in many states.

“I’m here before you to inaugurate the committee for the implementation of the livestock in our beloved country.

“First and foremost, to provide impetus to enable Nigeria to finally take advantage of livestock farming, dairy product, cold chain logistics, collectively offers substantial commercial and economic advantages.

“We have seen the solution and opportunity, with this adversity that has plagued us over the years, and I believe the prosperity is here in your hands.”

The Nigerian leader said the new ministry will increase dairy production in Nigeria, which relies on imports for most of its dairy products.

“The dairy industry contributes significantly to nutrition and food security that supply essential proteins and vitamins through milk and its derivatives such as chess, yoghurt, butter and economic advantages. Efficient cold-chain, logistics are crucial in maintaining the quality and safety of these perishable goods from farm to market, thereby reducing food waste and ensuring a steady supply,” he said.

Meeting with Foreign Diplomats

At his meeting with the Botswana High Commissioner, President Tinubu expressed Nigeria’s readiness to develop robust cultural and economic cooperation with the Southern African country.

He acknowledged Botswana’s progress on livestock development, Mr Tinubu said he had received a briefing from a committee established to create a ministry of livestock development in Nigeria.

He described President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana as a good friend and extended his appreciation to the Botswana President for attending his inauguration.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Kereng said Botswana is committed to being a leader in the production of livestock vaccines and is prepared to partner Nigeria in this area.

She expressed admiration for Nigerian arts, entertainment, and culture, adding that young people from Botswana had a lot to learn from Nigeria’s youth-driven creative economy.

”My coming to Nigeria fulfils my president’s vision of improved relations with Nigeria, and I will work very hard to achieve these objectives,” the high commissioner said.

