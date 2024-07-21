President Joe Biden has endorsed his deputy, Kamala Harris, to be the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party for the November presidential election.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Biden withdrew from the race Sunday evening following criticisms from members of his party over his cognitive abilities.
He announced his withdrawal from the race on X and also announced his endorsement of Kamala Harris on X.
“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Mr Biden wrote.
|
“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”
The Democratic Party will have to elect another candidate on or before its August convention to face Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and others.
Harris Accepts nomination
Ms Harris has accepted the nomination and declared interest to run for president.
“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said in a statement.
“We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”
Clinton, other democrats endorse Harris
Meanwhile, top democrats including Bill and Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren have endorsed Ms Harris, 59, to represent the Democratic Party in the coming presidential elections.
“We are honoured to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” Mr and Mrs Clinton said in a statement posted on X.
“Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends”
Ms Warren said the vice president can unite the Democratic Party to take on Mr Trump, the party’s major threat in the coming elections.
“I endorse Kamala Harris for President. She is a proven fighter who has been a national leader in safeguarding consumers and protecting access to abortion,” Ms Warren posted on X.
The Clintons expressed worry over a possible second Trump presidency. “He has promised to be a dictator on day one, and the recent ruling by his servile Supreme Court will only embolden him to further shred the Constitution,” the statement added.
Before he finally stepped down, Mr. Biden’s candidacy was already dividing the Democratic Party and threatening its chances in November’s presidential elections.
His subpar performance during a debate with Mr Trump two weeks ago had some members calling for a last-minute change in the party’s nomination. Mr Biden, 81, struggled to articulate himself during the debate due to what appears to be a cognitive decline.
But his campaign team blamed the performance on exhaustion and bad preparation, insisting he was not dropping out of the race.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999