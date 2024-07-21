Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has accused a controversial Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, of murdering and terrorising residents of Nigeria’s South-east.

Governor Mbah spoke on Saturday when he received members of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence in Enugu.

The lawmakers visited the governor after inspecting the construction of a training institute for the State Security Service (SSS) in the state.

Mr Ekpa, a Finland-based Nigerian is a leader of Auto Pilot, a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Biafra agitator has been linked to some deadly attacks and enforcement of illegal sit-at-home orders in the region.

IPOB is a group seeking to create an independent state of Biafra from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

‘Feeding fat’ on suffering of Igbos’

Speaking to the lawmakers, Mr Mbah also accused the Biafra agitator of being a “scammer” who has been “feeding fat” on the suffering of Igbos.

“As you may also have noticed recently, they have continued to make attempts, particularly, that megalomaniac (Ekpa), who ironically resides with his family peacefully in Finland, a country where the rule of law reigns, but he encourages anarchy here and to goad some of our youths to their self-destruction.

“This is also a business for him (Ekpa), pretending to be fighting for Igbo’s interest, but does not know anything about the Igbo or have their interest at heart,” he said.

The governor boasted that his administration had ended the illegal sit-at-home in the state and will remain determined to ensure the safety of all residents.

He also called on young people in the South-east not to yield to Mr Ekpa’s antics and vowed that the state government would not be intimidated by the agitators’ threats.

“He (Ekpa) creates some kind of siege atmosphere and thrives on it to make a living, continuing to extort and exploit our people, who may not be aware and telling them that he is fighting for their interest,” he stated.

Repatriation

Mr Mbah asked the lawmakers to consider repatriating Mr Ekpa to Nigeria for prosecution.

The governor expressed displeasure that the Finnish government has continued to harbour the Biafra agitator while his foot soldiers kill many residents and destroy properties in the region.

“It is surprising that the Finnish government allows this man to reside peacefully in their country and then perpetrate terrorism in Nigeria.

“And I think this is something your committee may have to wade into and see how this guy can be repatriated and then be brought to justice,” he said.

“Through his (Ekpa) statements and his actions, a lot of people have died and he continues in that trajectory. So, this is a tragedy that we must all work as a country to end. He doesn’t represent the Igbo interest.”

The governor assured the lawmakers of his administration’s readiness to assist in the early completion of the SSS training institute, adding that security is too important to be left entirely to one tier of government.

Responding, the Chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee, Ahmed Satomi, assured of their readiness to work with the governor to ensure security and development in the state.

Mr Satomi appealed to the governor to assist them in ensuring early completion of the SSS institute.

The committee chairperson explained that Mr Mbah’s assistance will help to actualise his administration’s lofty vision for the state.

Ekpa reacts

Reacting in a post on his X handle on Sunday morning, Mr Ekpa suggested that Mr Mbah was among those allegedly killing South-east residents.

He did not specifically deny or admit the allegations of terrorism and murder against him.

The Biafra agitator claimed the governor was simply expressing fear for the next sit-at-home order which he (Ekpa) and his group will declare shortly in the region.

“The killers of Biafra people are in serious panic again over our upcoming sit-at-home. They have activated again,” he wrote on the microblogging platform, in response to the governor’s remark.

Biafra agitators often refer to indigenes of South-east and south-south Nigeria as ‘Biafra people’ or ‘Biafrans.’

In a post, Mr Ekpa suggested that he and his group would unleash more terror in the region.

“They will see our madness in the coming days,” he threatened.

