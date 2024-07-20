The Governing Council of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has sacked the institution’s Acting Vice-Chancellor, Joseph Ikechebelu.

Mr Ikechebelu, a professor and a former deputy vice-chancellor (administration) of the institution, was appointed acting vice-chancellor in early June to replace Charles Esimone, a professor whose tenure expired on 3 June.

The university’s Governing Council announced the sack of the acting vice-chancellor in a letter made available to reporters on Saturday.

No reason has been given for the sack of the former acting vice-chancellor.

The letter, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, was signed by the pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the council, Gregory Mbadiwe.

Mr Mbadiwe, in the letter, also announced the appointment of Carol Arinze-Umobi, a female professor, as a new acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

Mrs Arinze-Umobi’s appointment will take effect from Monday, 22 July 2024, the letter said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The council chairperson said the appointment, which is for six months, is in accordance with the provisions of Section four of the First Schedule, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Act CAP 139, LFN 2004 as amended by the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amended) Act 2007.

“The terms and conditions of your appointment are as approved by the federal government for all federal universities,” part of the letter, addressed to Mrs Arinze-Umobi, reads.

“We have full confidence in your ability to lead our esteemed institution during this period and wish you great success,” the letter added.

Mr Mbadiwe noted that a copy of the appointment letter has been forwarded to the country’s Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, who will then inform President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that some soldiers stormed the university premises before the council’s meeting earlier on Saturday.

Some university students were said to have been apprehensive over the presence of the soldiers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

