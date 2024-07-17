The People Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has resolved to adopt a political solution to settle the ongoing crisis in Rivers State.

The governors disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of their closed-door meeting at the Enugu State Government House on Wednesday.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the forum’s chairperson, read the communiqué to reporters in Enugu.

In attendance at the meeting were Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara States.

Others were Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and the host governor, Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Apart from the governors, other party leaders also attended the meeting.

Some of the party leaders who attended the meeting include the chairperson of the PDP Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara; the Acting National Chairperson of the party, represented by the Deputy National Chairperson, South, Taofeek Arapaja; former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, and former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu.

The Rivers crisis

Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now FCT minister, have been locked in an intense crisis in Rivers State for some time now.

The crisis has split the State House of Assembly into two factions — one faction, with 27 members, is loyal to Mr Wike, while the other members are loyal to Governor Fubara.

Both factions are currently battling in various courts over control of the state assembly.

Adopting political solution

Mr Mohammed, while reading out the communiqué in Enugu, said the forum noted the crisis in Rivers State between Messrs Fubara and Wike.

The chairperson said the forum committed “to supporting the governor of rivers and also resolved that the issues can be done through a political solution that will be required and other measures and that all the leaders, organs of the party will be committed so that we can go together and resolve the issues.”

He said the forum called on Nigerians to refrain from anarchy as “we all match for the return of PDP to power in 2027.”

Local Government autonomy

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court affirmed the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s 774 local governments.

The court held that the local governments across the country should, henceforth, receive their allocations directly from the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Reacting, Mr Mohammed said the forum resolved to support the autonomy of the local governments in line with the ruling and the Nigerian constitution.

“However, the forum urges that implementation of the court decision must be done in a manner that does not create a trust deficit between the federal government and sub-national governments while also ensuring that the system does not suffer,” he said.

Minimum wage saga

Mr Mohammed said the forum was displeased that the minimum wage negotiation between organised labour and the federal government had become “unduly protracted.”

The chairperson said the forum believes that the workers’ unions’ demand for salary increments is “eminently justified” in the face of worsening economic hardship in the country.

“While the forum supports labour unions’ demand, agreement must take into consideration the ability to pay (the workers) by the sub-nationals, the federal government and the third tiers of government,” he said.

‘Tinubu’s economic performance dismal’

Mr Mohammed criticised President Bola Tinubu for his “dismal” economic performance in Nigeria.

“The forum notes with dismay and grave concern the mismanagement of the economy by the APC-led federal government,” he said.

The PDP governors said the APC-led federal government had reversed gains made by the PDP government during the party’s 16 years in power.

He said the forum sympathised with Nigerians in these “troubling times” and promised to “bring back those good old days, of low inflation rate, affordable food, fuel and transportation, steady FDI inflows resulting in high naira value and the greater quality of human life as recorded.”

Mr Mohammed said that in view of upcoming elections in Edo and Ondo States, the party has adopted internal democracy for the conduct of congresses that will lead to the election of party leaders across the country.

The chairperson said the party urged Mr Tinubu “to show leadership as a true democrat by refraining from making any statement suggestive of political interference in the entire process.”

