Nigeria has shown a promising decline in its cholera case fatality rate (CFR), dropping to 2.9 per cent amid ongoing efforts to combat the deadly disease.

The latest data via the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) website stated that as of week 27, the country reported a total of 2,809 suspected cases across 33 states, resulting in 82 deaths.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that as of 24 June 24, the country announced a state of emergency on cholera because of a case fatality rate of 3.5 per cent – well above the national expected average of one per cent.

Cholera is a severe diarrheal illness caused by the bacterium *Vibrio cholerae*. The disease remains a significant health challenge, especially in regions with inadequate sanitation and clean water access.

Understanding the transmission mechanism of cholera is crucial in curbing its spread and implementing effective prevention measures.

The agency said that this marked a notable improvement compared to previous years, reflecting a five per cent reduction in cumulative deaths and a seven per cent decrease in suspected cases from the same period in 2023.

“The epidemiological data highlights Lagos State as the hardest hit, with 1,560 cases accounting for 56 per cent of all reported cases nationwide.

“Notably, Lagos Island Local Government Area alone reported 295 cases, underscoring localised challenges within urban centres.

“Lagos Island LGA (295 cases) in Lagos State accounts for 11 per cent of all suspected cases reported in the country,” it said.

It listed the number of cases recorded in other states: Bayelsa (476 cases), Ebonyi (110), Abia (109), Katsina (88 cases), Zamfara (64 cases), Delta (64 cases), Bauchi (54 cases), Cross River (43 cases), Rivers (37 cases), Imo (28), and Ogun (21).

Others include Nasarawa (19 cases), Kano (18), Ondo (17 cases), Oyo (15), Niger (15), Osun (11 cases) and Akwa Ibom (10).

The Public Health Agency continues to emphasise multi-sectoral efforts through the National Cholera Technical Working Group (TWG), which monitors and coordinates responses across affected states.

“Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) and stool culture tests have been pivotal in diagnosing and managing cases, with 12 RDTs yielding four positive results and 15 stool culture tests confirming two positive cases during Week 27,” it said.

Demographically, it said that children under five years old remain the most vulnerable group, followed by individuals aged 25-34 years.

The NCDC said that the distribution of cases shows a slight male predominance, with 53 per cent of cases compared to 47 per cent female.

Despite progress, it said that challenges persist, necessitating sustained efforts in healthcare infrastructure, public health education, and community engagement to curb the spread of cholera.

NAN recalls that the recent decline in CFR is a testament to the effectiveness of interventions implemented thus far, but vigilance and collaborative action remain paramount in achieving lasting reductions in cholera morbidity and mortality across Nigeria.

(NAN)

