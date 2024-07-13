Two Nigerian journalists who were kidnapped last week, alongside some members of their family, have been freed.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of AbdulGafar Alabelewe, chairperson of the Correspondents Chapel Kaduna, and three members of his family.

Abduraheem Aodu of Blue Print Newspaper and his wife were also kidnapped in a separate incident but from the same part of Kaduna last Saturday.

Members of the two families were kidnapped at their separate homes at Danhono 2, Millennium City, in the state.

The council chairperson of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kaduna, Asma’u Halilu, confirmed the release of the journalists and their family members on Saturday.

“To the glory of God Almighty, our colleagues, Abdulgafar Alabelewe, Abduraheem Aodu and their families have been released.

“The Council extends her profound gratitude to the office of the CP, Kaduna State Command, office of the NSA, the DG, DSS, the Inspector General of Police, Kaduna State government, the NUJ President and all well meaning Nigerians that prayed along with us during the trying time.

“We will soon announce when they will join us in Kaduna so that we could visit, rejoice and glorify God with them,” the official wrote.

Ms Halilu did not indicate if ransom was paid before the journalists were freed.

Kidnap for ransom is common in some parts of Kaduna and other states such as Zamfara and Niger.

The kidnappings are carried out by various armed groups.

