Two factions have emerged in the Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) following an election, which was held on Thursday.

Two persons, namely, Victor Amoko and Olapade Ademola, respectively, are laying claims to the office of Chairman of the Council.

Mr Ademola was elected on Thursday at a special meeting of the Ondo NLC State Executive Council (SEC) attended by 22 affiliate unions and presided over by the NLC Vice Chairperson, Busola Adewumi.

According to the affiliate unions, the election became necessary because Mr Amoko had retired from service.

But Mr Amoko said he remained the Ondo NLC chairman because he was still in active service.

He explained that the state government approved extension of service for teachers in the state but some leaders said he could not remain the NLC chairman while in extended service.

“I am not retired. In Ondo, the governor granted an elongation of service and I am a beneficiary. They said they will not allow me to use the elongation as NLC chairman.

“I still pay my dues and it is payment of dues that makes me an NLC member. They wrote to the NLC national body on my issue but got no reply. I am still the chairman. I have not received a letter to tell me that I have been replaced. I know the government still recognises me as NLC chairman,” Mr Amoko said.

Meanwhile, other affiliate unions such as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), which boycotted the meeting where Mr Ademola was elected, have declared the election as null and void.

The unions said Mr Amoko remained the Ondo NLC chairman as spelt out in the body’s constitution.

Ondo NULGE president, Federick Akinrinola, who spoke on behalf of the unions, said the election of Mr Ademola was an aberration and a violation of the NLC constitution.

He said the 300 affiliate unions would not recognise Mr Ademola as its chairman.

“Our stand is that the kangaroo election is illegal. We are totally against illegality. It is an aberration,” Mr Akinrinola said.

“It is not a matter of bye-election but a constitution. Who can hold forth in the absence of the chairman? It is the vice chairman. The election is illegal and we will not recognise the new chairman. Other affiliates will not recognise him. The national body of NLC was not present at their kangaroo election,” Mr Akinrinola said.

