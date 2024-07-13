The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the abduction of Emmanuel Barki, the acting Rector of Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, while confirming the incident, said the rector was kidnapped with others on their way to Ugbokolo, after an official trip to Makurdi.
Also taken were some management staff of the polytechnic and their driver.
NAN sources indicated that the abductees were herded into the bush with their vehicle abandoned on the highway.
|
Joseph Har, the adviser to the Benue Governor on Internal Security, who equally confirmed the incident, said that security personnel had swung into action to rescue the victims.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999