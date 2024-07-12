The development Research and Project Centre (dRPC), in collaboration with the Population Association of Nigeria, is holding a symposium to commemorate the United Nations World Population Day.

The symposium themed: “Embracing the Power of Inclusive Data Towards a Resilient and Equitable Future for All” is taking place in Abuja.

The programme will bring together policymakers, researchers, development partners, and civil society to discuss and develop actionable strategies to harness Nigeria’s demographic dividend.

Organisers said by focusing on critical issues related to population dynamics, the symposium will contribute to national efforts in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The one-day symposium will feature an opening ceremony, two panel sessions, a keynote address, and a closing session. Organisers said the panel sessions will be interactive, allowing for a robust exchange of ideas and experiences.

A PREMIUM TIMES team is on the ground to provide you live updates of the event scheduled to commence by 9:00 a.m.

It’s a bright morning here in the federal capital. We are live at the one-day high-level symposium, where health experts will discuss Nigeria’s demographic dividend.

Although the event was scheduled to commence at 9:00 a.m., it started a few minutes late to allow participants to settle in.

9: 30 am: All is set for the commencement of the event. The facilitator, Kawu Umar, kickstarts the event at Maryam Hall in Hawthorne Hotel Abuja.

9:32 am: The event commences with the recitation of the National Anthem.

9:38 am: Mr Umar, the facilitator, introduces the panelists to the participants.

9:40 am: The facilitator invites government officials and partners to give their goodwill message.

9: 41 am: Samuel Ohaegbulam, the President of FNAMed, Nigerian Academy of Medicine, gives his goodwill address, thanking the organisers for putting together such an important event.

“We appreciate the partnership, especially for those of you who have found time to be here,” he said.

“I want to thank the dRPC for taking this mantle of population growth on their shoulders. It is important for us to discuss the population and how it affects our overall health,” Mr Ohaegbulam said.

9:45 am: Oladipo Ladipo, the President of the Association of Reproductive Health has been invited to give his goodwill message.

9:47 am: He said the prioritisation of population management with the use of data in Nigeria is not just a necessity but a strategic move with multiple benefits.

“We must evangelise family planning,” Mr Ladipo said. “We must also talk about it in the church, in the mosque and use all modes of communication to promote family planning.”

9: 49 am: “If we fail to plan, nature will do it for us and nature will do it with planning and that is the phase we are going through now,” he added.

9: 50 am: The facilitator invites Okechukwu Ikpeze, a professor and the President of Gynaecology and Obstetrics Nigeria, to give his goodwill message.

9: 51 am: Mr Ikpeze said family planning is critical if one considers the rapid population growth in Nigeria.

“In the past, a lot of children died because women wanted a certain number just so if some died, they would still have some number of children there. But we are moved past that now,” Mr Okechukwu said.

9:53 am: He noted that the resources to care for the children are not there.

“There are some countries with limitations on the number of offspring allowed and they are doing better than us. But here, we think numerous children are an asset and we need to address this.”

9: 55 am: The theme of the day cannot be overemphasised especially at the point we find ourselves now, he said.

9: 56 am: The facilitator invites Salma Ibrahim, the Special Adviser to the President on Health, to deliver the keynote address

The theme of the day cannot be overemphasised, Ms Ibrahim began, especially at the point we find ourselves now. Too many of us cannot feed ourselves.

9:57 am: Citing the trend in population growth globally, Ms Ibrahim said the population of so many countries is going down due to the low fertility “but it is not the case in developing countries.”

“Instead we are adding more in Nigeria. The country has one of the highest populations in the world and is likely to surpass the US by 2050. As a country with high levels of poverty, this is a problem.”

9:59 am: Ms Ibrahim said the health sector in Nigeria is concerned about how the increasing population will affect the ability to improve and sustain quality health service delivery especially as it affects maternal mortality.

10:00 am: The president’s adviser said, among other reasons, this is why the current administration is working to improve the availability of family planning for every member of the population.

10:02 am: She said the federal government is doing a lot but state governments must also take responsibility, especially with the procurement of family planning.

10:04 am: “Family planning is one of the most effective methods of reducing maternal mortality because the women are not getting pregnant,” she said.

