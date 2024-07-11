The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says its intelligence has uncovered plans by the Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) to attack the nation’s critical infrastructure.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said that the military and the security agencies responsible for securing critical infrastructure and facilities had placed measures to forestall the attacks.

“We are aware of some of the plans to target some critical infrastructure in the country.

“Accordingly, we have emplaced measures to forestall such plans because some of such plans have been frustrated,’’ he said.

Mr Buba called on citizens to support the military in their fight against terrorists by fishing out collaborators living among them in their communities.

According to him, these terrorists are the enemy that must be fought and defeated.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He said that troops were confronted by a vicious enemy that was constantly trying to kill citizens.

“In this fight, citizens must understand that we must never compromise on security. Otherwise, everyone’s security will be compromised.

“This is a situation that cannot be over-emphasised for us to live in safety and security.

“The military is doing what is needed by forcing the terrorists to pay a price for every act of aggression against citizens of the country.

“We recognise and have included this as part of our strategy to win the war.

“Overall, we have no choice but to fight for the safety and security of our citizens, to safeguard our nation and preserve our way of life as a people,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

