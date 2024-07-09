The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday confirmed six persons dead in a multiple accident at Eke Awgbu along Agulu-Awgbu Road in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The state’s Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the incident, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka, that the accident involved a truck, a tricycle and two motorcycles.

Mr Irelewuyi said that the accident, which occurred at about 10 a.m. was caused by speeding and brake failure.

He said that the multiple crashes involved a commercial truck belonging to BUA with no registration number and a commercial tricycle with registration number NZH84LG.

“A commercial motorcycle with registration number OLU245QV and a private Honda motorcycle with no registration number were also involved in the accident.

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the truck was on speed, had a brake failure, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with other vehicles at a checkpoint and crashed.

“A total of 11 persons were involved in the crash comprising nine male adults and two female adults, out of which five people sustained injuries and six others were killed,” Mr Irelewuyi said.

He added that before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team, the injured victims had been rushed to the Referral Health Centre in Awgbu and the dead victims were deposited at St. Joseph’s Mortuary, Adazi-Nnukwu.

The sector commander expressed condolences to the family of the deceased victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

Mr Irelewuyi urged motorists to maintain a safe speed limit to arrive at their destination alive.

“Kill the speed now before it kills you,” he stressed.

