The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the kidnapping of two of its members and their families. The police have also provided more information on the abductions and said operatives are working to secure their release.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of the two journalists, AbdulGafar Alabelewe and Abdulraheem Aodu, and some members of their families.

Mr Alabelewe is a correspondent for The Nation newspaper, while Mr Aodu is a correspondent for Blueprint newspaper.

All the victims were kidnapped in the Danhono area, a Kaduna suburb in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The incidents occurred at about the same time, 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in the separate homes of the journalists within the community.

It is not clear if the abductions were done by the same group as no group has claimed responsibility for the kidnap. Kidnapping for ransom is common in some parts of Kaduna.

In its reaction, the Kaduna State Council of the NUJ condemned the kidnap.

In a joint statement issued by the council’s Chairman, Asma’u Halilu, and the Secretary, Gambo Sanga, the NUJ said it “received with shock, the brazen and barbaric attack by suspected kidnappers.”

”The attack resulted in the abduction of the Kaduna State Correspondents of The Nation Newspaper and the BluePrint Newspaper, alongside their families last night at their residences in Danhono area, a Kaduna suburb, in Chikun LGA.

“We strongly condemn the ugly incident and appeal to the security agencies in the state to swing into action with a view to rescuing the journalists and their families from the kidnappers’ den.”

The statement expressed dismay over the abduction of the journalists alongside their family members.

It added, “We implore the government at all levels to intensify efforts towards guaranteeing the security of lives and property of the citizens at all times.

“The ugly phenomenon of kidnapping in Kaduna and environs is now resurfacing and must be checked to avert the experiences of the recent past.

“The Kaduna State Council of NUJ, however, enjoined all practising journalists in the state to be vigilant in their daily activities while also praying for the safe return of their abducted colleagues and their families.”

Also, the Kaduna police spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, said police operatives were trying their best to secure the victims’ release.

He said: “We have deployed our operatives into the bush where the kidnappers are suspected to be.

He identified the victims as Mr Alabelewe, who is also the Chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel, Kaduna State NUJ Council, and three of his family members.

Also taken was Mr Aodo and his wife, the police said.

