A 100-level female student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka in Enugu State has been found dead.

The deceased, simply identified as Favour, was a student in the department of medical laboratory science of the university.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Favour went missing after attending her chemistry practical on Tuesday.

This newspaper also learnt that the victim resided in an apartment outside the university.

Discovery of corpse

Favour’s corpse was found at the back of Eni-Njoku male hostel within the university premises on Friday evening.

A video clip which showed the corpse dumped inside what appeared to be a gutter has been circulating on social media.

An occupant of the hostel, Sky Okafor, told PREMIUM TIMES that the body must have been dumped in the area by her killers.

Mr Okafor, a pharmacy student in the institution, said the corpse was later removed on Saturday morning.

“It was a shock to everyone. Nobody has any idea of what happened to her,” he said.

Another occupant of the hostel, Iyke Agbo, said the corpse was discovered at about 7 p.m., but he did not go close because it was already oozing a bad odour.

“I have not heard that anything like this ever happened around this hostel before,” Mr Agbo said.

University silent

The university spokesperson, Okwun Omeaku, and the Dean of Students Affairs of the institution, Edwin Omeje, a professor, did not respond to several calls seeking their comment.

Also, Messrs Omeaku and Omeje were yet to respond to separate text messages, several hours later.

However, an official of the university, told PREMIUM TIMES that he learnt of the incident through the social media.

The official, who asked not to be named because he was not permitted to speak to the media on the matter, said the university management was yet to take an official position on the incident.

He pointed out that there was heavy rain in Nsukka on Tuesday and that it was possible that flooding swept the victim to the hostel from outside the university.

“This is weekend. I think by Monday, the university should be able to appraise the true situation and then make an official statement,” he said.

