Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for special clearance operation in Sambisa Forest, have eliminated 11 Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.
The Nigerian Army, in a statement on its official X Handle disclosed this on Saturday.
It said the feat was achieved in a coordinated special clearance operations with a hybrid force on terrorists’ enclave in Jongo Village within the notorious Sambisa Forest.
It said that the troops targeted the enclave, engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, killing some while others fled in disarray.
|
The army said its troops further conducted exploitation ahead of the enclave, leading to the capture of some arms.
According to the post, the arms include 99 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm on metal link, 19 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 3 AK-47 rifle magazines, two 36 hand grenades, and two locally made guns.
“This successful operation showcases the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian army in combating terrorism and securing in the region.
“The neutralisation of ISWAP terrorists and the confiscation of their weapons will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing security and stability in the area.
“This further demonstrated the commitment of the Nigerian military to eradicating terrorism and protecting the citizens,” it said.
(NAN)
