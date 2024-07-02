Cyril Hart, a member of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, accused Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu of marginalising first-timers during debates on the floor of the House.

Mr Hart, a first-timer representing Bonny/Degema federal constituency of Rivers State, made the allegation against Mr Kalu during a debate on the recent suicide bombings in Borno State.

The motion on the suicide bombings was moved by Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno).

During the debate on the motion, Mr Kalu allowed the former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, Chairman of the Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, and Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, to make contributions.

Despite several indications from members wishing to speak on the motion, Mr Kalu said that he could not allow further debate due to time constraints.

But when he was about to put the motion to vote, Mr Hart raised a point of order.

Citing personal explanation, Mr Hart accused the deputy speaker of bias against new members. He stated that only senior members were given permission to speak on the motion.

He claimed that it had become a pattern whenever Mr Kalu is presiding to give preference to senior members.

“You don’t give preference to first-timers… you don’t,” Mr Hart said while some lawmakers on the floor cheered him.

“This is what you always do. You need to allow for first-timers,” he said.

In response to the allegation, Mr Kalu said, “There is no discrimination in the parliament.”

Not satisfied with the ruling, Mr Hart continued to speak despite his microphone being switched off by the presiding officer and stormed out of the chamber in protest.

