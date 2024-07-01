Nigerian music star Tems has defeated gospel heavyweights Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans and Maverick City to win the Dr. Bobby Jones “Best Gospel/Inspirational Award” at the 2024 BET Awards.
The event was held on Sunday at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.
Traditionally dominated by gospel singers, the category saw a shift this year with Tems’ win.
Although the lyrics of her winning song, “Me & U,” do not entirely fit the conventional gospel mould, Tems has explained that the music reflects her relationship with God and the transformation she experienced in her journey.
|
According to Tems, the song was initially written in 2021 but was officially released on 5 October 2023.
The 29-year-old singer has had an impressive career, previously winning BET awards for Best International Act and Best Collaboration in 2022 for her work on Wizkid’s “Essence.”
She also won the Best Collaboration award in 2023 for her song “Wait for U,” which she co-wrote with Drake and Future and received the same prize at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2022.
Other notable wins
South African star Tyla also had a remarkable night. Despite facing strong competition in both categories, she took home awards for “Best New Artist” and “Best International Act.”
BET Awards, established in 2001 by Black Entertainment Television, honour the achievements of black entertainers and other minorities across music, film, sports, and philanthropy.
Other notable winners included Usher, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award and took home the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, SZA for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Killer Mike for Album of the Year, and Victoria Monét for both the BET Her Award and Video of the Year for “On My Mama.”
The 2024 BET Awards brought stars together from the entertainment industry, media, and sports.
This year’s event, hosted by actress Taraji Henson for the third time, featured red-carpet appearances and memorable performances.
Nigerian artistes lose
Despite the celebrations, it was a night of mixed fortunes for Nigerian artistes. Asake and Ayra Starr missed the ‘Best International Act’ category, which went to Tyla.
Ayra Starr also lost the ‘BET Her’ Award to Victoria Monét and Best New Artist to Tyla. Seyi Vibez, who received his first-ever BET nomination, lost the ‘Best New International Act’ award to South Africa’s Makhadzi.
Burna Boy also faced disappointment, losing the ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist’ award to Usher and the Best Hip-hop Artist award to Kendrick Lamar.
Davido also lost in the ‘Viewers Choice Awards’ category, where he was featured in Chris Brown’s song alongside Lojay.
SEE FULL LIST OF 2024 BET AWARDS WINNERS
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
11:11 – Chris Brown
A Gift & a Curse – Gunna
American Dream – 21 Savage
Coming Home – Usher
For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) – Drake
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
Michael – Killer Mike – WINNER
Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA — WINNER
Tyla
Victoria Monét
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher – WINNER
BEST GROUP
¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) – WINNER
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst and Bino Rideaux
City Girls
FLO
Maverick City Music
WanMor
BEST COLLABORATION
“All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – WINNER
“America Has a Problem (Remix)” – Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
“Bongos” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“Carnival” – ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti
“Don’t Play with It (Remix)” – Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami
“Everybody” – Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert
“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj – WINNER
Sexyy Red
BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Lil Wayne
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Agora Hills” – Doja Cat
“All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
“Bongos” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“First Person Shooter” – Drake featuring J. Cole
“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét — WINNER
“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett – WINNER
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, the Creator
BEST NEW ARTIST
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla – WINNER
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
“Award All of the Glory” – Shirley Caesar
“All Things” – Kirk Franklin
“Angel” – Halle Bailey
“Come Jesus Come” – CeCe Winans
“Do You Believe in Love?” – Erica Campbell
“God Problems” – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore
“Me & U” – Tems – WINNER
“Try Love” – Kirk Franklin
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
“Agora Hills” – Doja Cat
“All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
“F–umean” – Gunna
“Lovin on Me” – Jack Harlow
“Made for Me” – Muni Long
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé – WINNER
“Water” – Tyla
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
BK’ (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
RAYE (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa) – WINNER
VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Bellah (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa) – WINNER
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler ICU (Africa)
BET HER
“16 Carriages” – Beyoncé
“Blessings” – Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“Commas” – Ayra Starr
“Fly Girl” – FLO featuring Missy Elliott
“Hiss” – Megan Thee Stallion
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét — WINNER
“Saturn” – SZA
“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
BEST MOVIE
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love – WINNER
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington – WINNER
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King — WINNER
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter – WINNER
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
JaBria McCullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese – WINNER
Coco Gauff
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson – WINNER
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
