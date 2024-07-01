Nigerian music star Tems has defeated gospel heavyweights Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans and Maverick City to win the Dr. Bobby Jones “Best Gospel/Inspirational Award” at the 2024 BET Awards.

The event was held on Sunday at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

Traditionally dominated by gospel singers, the category saw a shift this year with Tems’ win.

Although the lyrics of her winning song, “Me & U,” do not entirely fit the conventional gospel mould, Tems has explained that the music reflects her relationship with God and the transformation she experienced in her journey.

According to Tems, the song was initially written in 2021 but was officially released on 5 October 2023.

The 29-year-old singer has had an impressive career, previously winning BET awards for Best International Act and Best Collaboration in 2022 for her work on Wizkid’s “Essence.”

She also won the Best Collaboration award in 2023 for her song “Wait for U,” which she co-wrote with Drake and Future and received the same prize at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2022.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Other notable wins

South African star Tyla also had a remarkable night. Despite facing strong competition in both categories, she took home awards for “Best New Artist” and “Best International Act.”

BET Awards, established in 2001 by Black Entertainment Television, honour the achievements of black entertainers and other minorities across music, film, sports, and philanthropy.

Other notable winners included Usher, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award and took home the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, SZA for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Killer Mike for Album of the Year, and Victoria Monét for both the BET Her Award and Video of the Year for “On My Mama.”

The 2024 BET Awards brought stars together from the entertainment industry, media, and sports.

This year’s event, hosted by actress Taraji Henson for the third time, featured red-carpet appearances and memorable performances.

Nigerian artistes lose

Despite the celebrations, it was a night of mixed fortunes for Nigerian artistes. Asake and Ayra Starr missed the ‘Best International Act’ category, which went to Tyla.

Ayra Starr also lost the ‘BET Her’ Award to Victoria Monét and Best New Artist to Tyla. Seyi Vibez, who received his first-ever BET nomination, lost the ‘Best New International Act’ award to South Africa’s Makhadzi.

Burna Boy also faced disappointment, losing the ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist’ award to Usher and the Best Hip-hop Artist award to Kendrick Lamar.

Davido also lost in the ‘Viewers Choice Awards’ category, where he was featured in Chris Brown’s song alongside Lojay.

SEE FULL LIST OF 2024 BET AWARDS WINNERS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

11:11 – Chris Brown

A Gift & a Curse – Gunna

American Dream – 21 Savage

Coming Home – Usher

For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) – Drake

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Michael – Killer Mike – WINNER

Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA — WINNER

Tyla

Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher – WINNER

BEST GROUP

¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) – WINNER

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst and Bino Rideaux

City Girls

FLO

Maverick City Music

WanMor

BEST COLLABORATION

“All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – WINNER

“America Has a Problem (Remix)” – Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

“Bongos” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Carnival” – ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti

“Don’t Play with It (Remix)” – Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami

“Everybody” – Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert

“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Lil Wayne

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Agora Hills” – Doja Cat

“All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

“Bongos” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“First Person Shooter” – Drake featuring J. Cole

“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét — WINNER

“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett – WINNER

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, the Creator

BEST NEW ARTIST

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla – WINNER

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

“Award All of the Glory” – Shirley Caesar

“All Things” – Kirk Franklin

“Angel” – Halle Bailey

“Come Jesus Come” – CeCe Winans

“Do You Believe in Love?” – Erica Campbell

“God Problems” – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

“Me & U” – Tems – WINNER

“Try Love” – Kirk Franklin

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

“Agora Hills” – Doja Cat

“All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“F–umean” – Gunna

“Lovin on Me” – Jack Harlow

“Made for Me” – Muni Long

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé – WINNER

“Water” – Tyla

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

BK’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

RAYE (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) – WINNER

VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Bellah (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa) – WINNER

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler ICU (Africa)

BET HER

“16 Carriages” – Beyoncé

“Blessings” – Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Commas” – Ayra Starr

“Fly Girl” – FLO featuring Missy Elliott

“Hiss” – Megan Thee Stallion

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét — WINNER

“Saturn” – SZA

“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla

BEST MOVIE

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love – WINNER

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington – WINNER

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King — WINNER

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter – WINNER

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

JaBria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese – WINNER

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson – WINNER

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

