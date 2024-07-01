The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) experienced a mishap on Monday after taking off for a mission near Rumji village in Kaduna State.

NAF spokesperson Edward Gabkwet said this in a statement in Abuja.

Media reports earlier said a NAF helicopter crashed in Kaduna. However, Mr Gabkwet, an air vice marshal, said it was not a helicopter but a drone (UAV).

He explained that the “UAV experienced a mishap after take-off for a mission at a location near Rumji Village and about 15 km from Base.”

He added that no casualty was recorded during the mishap.

He said an investigation has since commenced with a view to ascertaining the cause of the mishap.

Read the full statement by the Air Force below.

NAF UAV, NOT HELICOPTER, CRASHED IN KADUNA

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Contrary to reports on social media as well as on a handful of traditional media outlets that a NAF helicopter had crashed in Kaduna earlier today, 1 July 2024, be informed that no helicopter crash occurred.

Instead, a NAF Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) experienced a mishap after take-off for a mission, at a location near Rumji Village and about 15 Km from Base. Since it is an unmanned vehicle, there were no casualties on board or on ground. Preliminary investigation has since commenced to ascertain what may have caused the mishap. Nigerians can be rest assured that this minor setback will not, in any way, impinge on all ongoing operations.

It should also be pointed out that the propensity to always rush to press in the name of ‘breaking news’ without a hold of the complete facts should be discouraged in its entirety. While the news of the crash filtered in, some outlets had misinformed Nigerians that a helicopter had crashed without the decency to clarify from the NAF. This attitude should be discouraged as it negates the principle of developmental journalism, balanced reporting and fairness. Members of the media are again advised to always seek clarification from authorized military outlets before rushing to ‘break’ the news.

Edward Gabkwet

Air Vice Marshal

Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force

1 July 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

