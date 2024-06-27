The Senate on Thursday extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2023 budget till 31 December.

The upper chamber also extended the implementation of the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget till December.

This follows the request of President Bola Tinubu for the extension of the implementation of both budgets.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the extension of the appropriation bills during the plenary after it was read for the first, second and third times and supported by most senators.

The appropriation bills were separately considered at the Senate Committee on Supply.

This is the second time that the lawmakers will be extending the implementation of the 2023 budget and its components since the beginning of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

In March, the upper chamber extended implementation of the capital component of the 2023 budget and implementation of the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget till June.

With the development, the 2023 budget will be implemented for two years despite the existence of the 2024 budget.

It also means that the federal government is currently implementing two budgets, the 2023 and 2024 appropriation Acts.

Debate

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, led the debate on the extension of the budget during the plenary.

He said the extension was required to allow the federal government to complete ongoing projects captured in the budgets.

“This Bill, therefore, intends to further extend the implementation period of the Acts to 31st December, 202,4 given the strategic importance of some key projects nearing completion and to allow for continued implementation for the maximum benefit of the country.

“Undoubtedly, this would go a long way to avoid the compounding problems of abandoned projects. Hence, the need for the enactment of this proposed legislation to extend the implementation,” Mr Bamidele said.

He, therefore, urged his colleagues to support the extension.

“I therefore urge my colleagues to give their full support to these bills to allow for full utilisation of the capital releases to help reflate the economy”.

The Minority Leader, Abba Moro, supported the extension of the appropriation bills.

Mr Moro noted that there is a need for an extension of the budget. Senate Chief Whip Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) observed that the main reason for the extension was to allow the federal government to complete ongoing capital projects.

Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North) said there were many uncompleted projects in different parts of the country.

Mr Kalu urged his colleagues to disregard criticism of the extension of the budgets.

Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) argued that the budgets should not be extended continuously.

Mr Ninigi advised the lawmakers to ensure that the federal government implements the projects as contained in the approved budget.

Responding, Mr Akpabio explained that the upper chamber will monitor the implementation of the capital component through an oversight function.

“Implementation is left to the executive, and oversight is left for the legislative,” Mr Akpabio added.

After the contributions, Mr Akpabio put an extension of the budgets to voice vote and the majority of the lawmakers supported it.

