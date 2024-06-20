A student of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Maxwell Okeke has been abducted and killed allegedly by some members of the host community.

According to sources, the student was involved in a minor motorcycle accident on his way to his hostel from school.

He was seen engaged in a discussion with some youths and victims of the accident after which he was seen leaving with them to an unknown destination.

The source, a student of the school, told PREMIUM TIMES that the university community became worried after he was not seen again.

“He only dodged an oncoming motorcycle and the Ikwo guys got injured because he dodged being hit by the motorcycle. So the guys were requesting treatment and he followed them, since then he has not been found,” the source said.

He said the student’s decomposing body was later found near a river in the community.

“The latest development is that the guy is dead. His decomposed body was found by a river side and one of my course mates who is a close friend to the deceased went to confirm if he is actually the one (going) by the clothes he wore the last time they saw him before the abduction. So he said the missing guy is dead,” the source said.

University speaks on the incident

The university spokesperson, Elom Ubochi, in a statement, confirmed the abduction and killing of Mr Okeke.

“It is with great concern that we inform the university community of the abduction of Magnus Okeke, an extra year student of the Department of Accountancy on 1 June, 2024.

“The incident occurred outside the university campus while on his way back to the private hostel where he resides at Ohankwu village, Ndufu-Alike Community,” Mr Ubochi said.

The spokesperson said the university management, through its Directorate of Security Affairs, has been working with the police and other security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the student.

He said that preliminary reports from security agencies show that the alleged perpetrators of the heinous crime were youths from Ohankwu village allegedly led by Ogobuchi Uhuo popularly known as OG Royal.

“The security agencies apprehended some of those alleged to be involved in the abduction of Magnus, and did everything possible to rescue him alive.

“Unfortunately, on Monday, 17 June, 2024, the decomposing body of Magnus was painfully recovered under the bridge of Ako stream at Nwakpu village, along Ikwo/Abakaliki road,” he said.

The university management has urged anyone with useful information that could aid in the investigation to come forward and assist the authorities.

“We also wish to state categorically that there was no cult-related war in our campus in which Magnus was killed as being insinuated in some quarters.

“Our campus is calm and peaceful, and the first semester examinations are currently going on without hitches,” Mr Ubochi said.

“The university management will support the family of Magnus and security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this cowardly act are brought to justice,” he added.

We are investigating it – Police

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Joshua Ukandu, has confirmed the killing of the student.

“His body has been recovered and taken to the mortuary while the command has launched an investigation with a view to arresting and prosecuting his killers,” he said.

