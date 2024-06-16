Rangers International FC have emerged champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for the eighth time following their 2-0 victory over Bendel Insurance on Sunday evening at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

The Flying Antelopes’ victory and losses suffered by their title rivals, Enyimba and Remo Stars, against Sporting Lagos and Sunshine Stars, respectively, secured the coveted title for Rangers.

The Flying Antelopes are on 67 points going into the season’s final game, and no team can match their points tally anymore. Second-placed Remo Stars are four points adrift.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, who had previously come close to winning the title with MFM and Plateau United, finally claimed the top prize, cementing his place in Nigerian football history.

The Enugu team’s triumph was met with jubilation by their fans, who filled the stadium to capacity, creating an electric atmosphere that spurred the players to victory.

Agu Kenechkuwu and Chidebere Nwobodo scored Rangers’ goals in the 33rd and 60th minutes respectively, in a match that showcased the team’s determination and skill.

This championship win marks a significant milestone for Rangers, solidifying their position as one of Nigeria’s football powerhouses.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The last time Rangers won the NPFL title was in 2016 under the tutelage of Coach Imama Amapakabo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

