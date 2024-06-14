The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has invited the official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who levelled sexual harassment allegations against the Permanent Secretary in the ministry for an interview.

Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi’s allegations of sexual harassment against the permanent secretary, Ibrahim Lamuwa, have already triggered an investigation by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the OHCSF issued a query to Mr Lamuwa after receiving Mrs Fajemirokun-Ajayi’s petition.

Mr Lamuwa has also responded to the query, denying the allegations. He said the complainant misconstrued the alleged instances of sexual harassment cited in her petition.

PREMIUM TIMES saw late on Thursday a copy of the ICPC’s invitation letter addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, asking him to release Mrs Fajemirokun-Ajayi, his aide, for an interview at 10 a.m. on Friday (today).

The ministry received the ICPC letter titled ‘Investigation Activities: Notice of Invitation’ on Thursday. A copy of the letter was seen by PREMIUM TIMES late Thursday.

“In view of the above and pursuant to sections 28 and 40 of the said Act, you are kindly requested to release and direct Mrs Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi of the Ministry to appear for an interview before the undersigned at the Commission’s Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday, 14 June 2024 at 10:00 hours,” read the invitation letter dated 11 June and signed by Acting Director of Operations, S. Yahaya.

It is not immediately clear whose petition led to the ICPC investigation or what exactly the agency is investigating.

But this newspaper reported on Tuesday how the minister forwarded Mrs Fajemirokun-Ajayi’s petition, which her team of lawyers authored on her behalf, to the OHCSF for action.

The permanent secretary is the most senior civil servant in the ministry and is responsible for its day-to-day running. He reports to the minister, who is the overall head of the ministry and is responsible for policy implementation.

Sexual harassment complaints

Mrs Fajemirokun-Ajayi, who is serving as an aide to the minister, alleged in her petition that she faced persistent sexual harassment from Mr Lamuwa.

She said it became so persistent and troubling to the point that she began to be apprehensive about getting raped.

She alleged that Mr Lamuwa’s conduct created an unsafe work environment, especially as her roles required her to work closely with and report to him often.

According to her, the top official made inappropriate remarks and advances to her on different occasions, causing her to be apprehensive and uncomfortable with carrying out her duties.

She said one such incident occurred on 7 October 2023 when the permanent secretary allegedly inappropriately suggested to her to visit his hotel room at the end of President Bola Tinubu’s 4D policy review. She said this happened when this event, which held for days, was ongoing.

She said the top official initially approached her to inquire why she did not sleep at the hotel and then informed her that he would want her to come to his room after the event.

Permanent secretary denies allegations

But PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Lamuwa has since submitted his response to the petition, which he denied.

In the response sent to the office of the head of service, Mr Lamuwa addressed each alleged incident mentioned in the complainant’s petition.

He said the complainant maliciously misconstrued the instances as sexual harassment.

He also made a counter-accusation, alleging that Mrs Fajemirokun-Ajayi’s “malicious claims” against him resulted from his constant rejection of her “improper requests” about the ministry’s finances.

According to him, a particular instance was when Mrs Fajemirokun-Ajayi, unfamiliar with civil service rules and processes, asked for access to policy files and even financial records of high-level ministry activities.

“By no means should the permanent secretary, as chief accounting officer of the ministry, provide such sensitive documents to an aide of the minister, worse via a WhatsApp chat. There are due processes in government, and they must be followed.

“We must emphasise that Mrs Fajemirokun-Ajayi is a political appointee, not a civil servant. Thus, finance and policy matters are out of her bounds in this instance,” the letter read.

He argued that the petition was only shared online to gather public attention and sympathy for her “unsubstantiated claims.”

Sexual harassment as an abuse of office

This case is not the first sexual harassment-related matter ICPC is taking up.

The agency is currently prosecuting the suspended dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cyril Ndifon, at the Federal High Court in Abuja in a case of sexual harassment.

Mr Ndifon, a professor of law, was suspended as dean of the faculty after some female students of the faculty held a protest rally, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Mr Ndifon faces four counts, including sexual harassment, official corruption, and abuse of office. The alleged offences contravene sections 8, 18, and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The ICPC has a unit dedicated to cases of sexual harassment. The agency, based on its enabling law, treats sexual harassment as an abuse of office.

