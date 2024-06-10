President Bola Tinubu has sacked Solomon Arase as the chairperson of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The president replaced him with Hashimu Argungu, a retired deputy inspector general of police, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday.

The president also approved the appointment of Onyemuche Nnamani as secretary of the commission and Taiwo Lakanu, also a retired deputy inspector general of police, as member of the commission.

The statement did not disclose the reason for Mr Arase’s removal from office.

But it comes on the heel of an ICIR investigative report published in February that exposed his alleged involvement in the illegal sale of the lands through a contracting firm, Corpren International Limited, under the guise of developing the police residential estate.

The story was backed by evidence of affidavits and documents of ongoing litigation over the lands located in different parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The ICIR story also revealed that Mr Arase enabled Corpran International Limited to obtain nearly N1 billion from the Police Mortgage Bank without collateral.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

It also accused Andy Chime, the owner of Corpran International Limited, of being used to dupe the NPF in the illegal deal.

Police intimidation

Following the publication of the ICIR report, Mr Arase and Corpran International Limited instituted lawsuits against the newspaper and the reporter who authored the story.

Messrs Arase and Chime also wrote a petition to the Nigerian Police Force Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), accusing the journalists of cyberstalking and defamation of character – leading to the harassment of the journalists by the police.

Read the full statement from the presidency below:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS NEW LEADERSHIP FOR POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION AND NIGERIA POLICE TRUST FUND

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd) as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The President has also approved the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd) as Member of the Commission.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Other members of the Police Service Commission will be appointed in due course.

Furthermore, the President has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) with immediate effect.

The President expects absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall wellbeing of the Nigeria Police and the nation.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

June 10, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

