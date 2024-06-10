Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set for a pivotal World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic’s Cheetahs in Abidjan.

After three consecutive draws in the competition, the team is desperate to turn the tide and secure their first win.

While not entirely neutral territory, Abidjan offers a familiar setting for the Eagles.

A large Nigerian population resides in the Ivorian commercial capital, and the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, affectionately nicknamed “La Felicia,” holds positive memories for Nigerian fans.

Here, the Eagles soared during the 2023 AFCON, claiming victories in all the matches played on the turf before ultimately falling to the Ivorian Elephants in the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

The lush pitch at La Felicia is believed to suit the playing style of Nigeria’s European-based players.

The Super Eagles enter the match determined to reignite their World Cup qualification campaign.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

However, facing Benin under the leadership of Gernot Rohr adds a layer of complexity.

Rohr, unceremoniously dismissed by the Nigerian Football Federation, will be eager to prove himself against his former employers.

This encounter carries significant weight for Coach Finidi George. Many fans are eager to see if the former Ajax winger can finally lead the Eagles to victory, silencing critics who questioned his appointment.

Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as Nigeria takes on Benin Republic in this crucial matchday four fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Kick-off is at 5 p.m.

The game is officially underway in Abidjan between Benin Republic’s Cheetahs and Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Great opportunity for Nigeria but Chukwueze disposed of the ball by the Benin Republic defenders

A pass directed to Ademola Lookman is intercepted as the Super Eagles win a corner kick

Super Eagles sustain the pressure but the Cheetahs have been defending stoutly

20 minutes gone.. Benin 0-0 Nigeria

After three straight draws, the Super Eagles can’t afford fourth consecutive stalemate in this fixture

Iwobi tries to wriggle through but he has been checkmated

Coach Finidi made some alterations to his starting line up for this game opting to start the likes of Chukwueze and Moffi… Those changes haven’t translated to goals for now

Corner kick for Benin Republic

Benin Republic come very close to breaking the deadlock but the goal would have been chalked off for offside play.

Goal!! Super Eagles take the lead in Abidjan!

Raphael Onyedika gets the opening goal with a fine strike off an assist from Samuel Chukwueze

30 minutes gone… Benin 0-1 Nigeria

Goal!!! Benin Republic equalise

Josel Dossou with the equalizer for the Cheetahs

Free kick for Nigeria in a promising position

Today is Stanley Nwabali’s birthday… He would have loved to keep a clean sheet now that is gone, he would be hoping for any kind of victory with the Super Eagles

Early change for Benin Republic… Tosin Aiyegun comes in for the goal scorer who is injured

Close… Lookman tries to get a cross to Moffi in the penalty box of Benin Republic but he could not connect with the pass

Three minutes added time

Goal!! Benin Republic shoot into the lead in stoppage time of the first half

Steve Moune makes it 2-1 for Benin Republic

Half time: Jadel Dossou and Steve Moune give Benin Republic a 2-1 lead over Nigeria… Raphael Onyedika scored first for the Super Eagles but the Cheetahs lead after the first 45 minutes

The Super Eagles leaving it all to do in the second half again

Second underway in Abidjan

Benin Republic are provisionally at the top of Group C with seven points

Nigeria seeking a bright start to the second half but Lookman denied a shooting chance

Semi Ajayi with a desperate clearance as Benin Republic come threatening to extend their lead

50 minutes gone… Benin Republic 0-0 Nigeria

Double substitution Alex Iwobi and Terem Moffi off for Victor Boniface and Paul Onuachu

Can the two big Nigerian strikers turn the tide here in Abidjan

Lack of communication… Lookman heads off the target after a good delivery from Samuel Chile

Free kick for Nigeria

Sleek move by Taminu to Chili but the AC Milan man has been checkmated

More changes for Nigeria.

Bright Osayi off for Sodiq Ismail

Chukwueze also off for Olawoyin

We have gone past the hour mark in Abidjan

Benin Republic 2-1 Nigeria

Free kick for Benin Republic inside their own box

65 minutes gone … Benin Republic 2-1 Nigeria

Desperate clearance by Benin Republic

We are midway out the second half… The Super Eagles still fighting to get back into the game

Guinea Bissau , Cameroon and Angola were all beaten by the Super Eagles at this stadium during the 2023 AFCON but things not going their way in this game

Unlike Nigeria who have featured at six previous FIFA World Cup, Benin Republic is hoping for a maiden appearance in 2026

One more change for Nigeria as captain Wilfred Ndidi is pulled out for Alhassan Yusuf

We are in the final stages and Benin Republic is still holding on to their slim 2-1 lead

One of Nigeria’s biggest undoing in this game has been lack of proper communication between the players

Corner kick for Nigeria but Onuachu’s header goes off the target

SAD..The Super Eagles are fighting not lose and not to win anymore

Great chance but Lookman not allowed to shoot

Five minutes added time … Can Super Eagles nick a draw?

The star studded Nigeria Super Eagles team have failed to fly against lowly rated Benin Republic

Sodiq Ismail gets a yellow card for a clumsy challenge

Ball hits the cross bar as Nigeria come close to a equaliser

Full Time: Benin Republic 2-1 Nigeria

Sweet victory for Gernot Rohr over Nigeria

After just one victory over Nigeria in 17 games, Benin Republic records another crucial victory over Super Eagles as they go top in Group C with 7 points. Sad one for l Finidi and his Super Eagles team

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

