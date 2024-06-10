Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set for a pivotal World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic’s Cheetahs in Abidjan.
After three consecutive draws in the competition, the team is desperate to turn the tide and secure their first win.
While not entirely neutral territory, Abidjan offers a familiar setting for the Eagles.
A large Nigerian population resides in the Ivorian commercial capital, and the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, affectionately nicknamed “La Felicia,” holds positive memories for Nigerian fans.
Here, the Eagles soared during the 2023 AFCON, claiming victories in all the matches played on the turf before ultimately falling to the Ivorian Elephants in the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.
The lush pitch at La Felicia is believed to suit the playing style of Nigeria’s European-based players.
The Super Eagles enter the match determined to reignite their World Cup qualification campaign.
However, facing Benin under the leadership of Gernot Rohr adds a layer of complexity.
Rohr, unceremoniously dismissed by the Nigerian Football Federation, will be eager to prove himself against his former employers.
This encounter carries significant weight for Coach Finidi George. Many fans are eager to see if the former Ajax winger can finally lead the Eagles to victory, silencing critics who questioned his appointment.
Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as Nigeria takes on Benin Republic in this crucial matchday four fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Kick-off is at 5 p.m.
The game is officially underway in Abidjan between Benin Republic’s Cheetahs and Nigeria’s Super Eagles
Great opportunity for Nigeria but Chukwueze disposed of the ball by the Benin Republic defenders
A pass directed to Ademola Lookman is intercepted as the Super Eagles win a corner kick
Super Eagles sustain the pressure but the Cheetahs have been defending stoutly
20 minutes gone.. Benin 0-0 Nigeria
After three straight draws, the Super Eagles can’t afford fourth consecutive stalemate in this fixture
Iwobi tries to wriggle through but he has been checkmated
Coach Finidi made some alterations to his starting line up for this game opting to start the likes of Chukwueze and Moffi… Those changes haven’t translated to goals for now
Corner kick for Benin Republic
Benin Republic come very close to breaking the deadlock but the goal would have been chalked off for offside play.
Goal!! Super Eagles take the lead in Abidjan!
Raphael Onyedika gets the opening goal with a fine strike off an assist from Samuel Chukwueze
30 minutes gone… Benin 0-1 Nigeria
Goal!!! Benin Republic equalise
Josel Dossou with the equalizer for the Cheetahs
Free kick for Nigeria in a promising position
Today is Stanley Nwabali’s birthday… He would have loved to keep a clean sheet now that is gone, he would be hoping for any kind of victory with the Super Eagles
Early change for Benin Republic… Tosin Aiyegun comes in for the goal scorer who is injured
Close… Lookman tries to get a cross to Moffi in the penalty box of Benin Republic but he could not connect with the pass
Three minutes added time
Goal!! Benin Republic shoot into the lead in stoppage time of the first half
Steve Moune makes it 2-1 for Benin Republic
Half time: Jadel Dossou and Steve Moune give Benin Republic a 2-1 lead over Nigeria… Raphael Onyedika scored first for the Super Eagles but the Cheetahs lead after the first 45 minutes
The Super Eagles leaving it all to do in the second half again
Second underway in Abidjan
Benin Republic are provisionally at the top of Group C with seven points
Nigeria seeking a bright start to the second half but Lookman denied a shooting chance
Semi Ajayi with a desperate clearance as Benin Republic come threatening to extend their lead
50 minutes gone… Benin Republic 0-0 Nigeria
Double substitution Alex Iwobi and Terem Moffi off for Victor Boniface and Paul Onuachu
Can the two big Nigerian strikers turn the tide here in Abidjan
Lack of communication… Lookman heads off the target after a good delivery from Samuel Chile
Free kick for Nigeria
Sleek move by Taminu to Chili but the AC Milan man has been checkmated
More changes for Nigeria.
Bright Osayi off for Sodiq Ismail
Chukwueze also off for Olawoyin
We have gone past the hour mark in Abidjan
Benin Republic 2-1 Nigeria
Free kick for Benin Republic inside their own box
65 minutes gone … Benin Republic 2-1 Nigeria
Desperate clearance by Benin Republic
We are midway out the second half… The Super Eagles still fighting to get back into the game
Guinea Bissau , Cameroon and Angola were all beaten by the Super Eagles at this stadium during the 2023 AFCON but things not going their way in this game
Unlike Nigeria who have featured at six previous FIFA World Cup, Benin Republic is hoping for a maiden appearance in 2026
One more change for Nigeria as captain Wilfred Ndidi is pulled out for Alhassan Yusuf
We are in the final stages and Benin Republic is still holding on to their slim 2-1 lead
One of Nigeria’s biggest undoing in this game has been lack of proper communication between the players
Corner kick for Nigeria but Onuachu’s header goes off the target
SAD..The Super Eagles are fighting not lose and not to win anymore
Great chance but Lookman not allowed to shoot
Five minutes added time … Can Super Eagles nick a draw?
The star studded Nigeria Super Eagles team have failed to fly against lowly rated Benin Republic
Sodiq Ismail gets a yellow card for a clumsy challenge
Ball hits the cross bar as Nigeria come close to a equaliser
Full Time: Benin Republic 2-1 Nigeria
Sweet victory for Gernot Rohr over Nigeria
After just one victory over Nigeria in 17 games, Benin Republic records another crucial victory over Super Eagles as they go top in Group C with 7 points. Sad one for l Finidi and his Super Eagles team
