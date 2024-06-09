This is a worrying time for Nigerian football fans. For the first time since 1960, the Super Eagles have gone winless in three consecutive World Cup qualifying matches.

While qualification for the 2026 World Cup appears precarious, all hope is not lost.

Lesotho, currently leading Group C with just five points, are only two points ahead of the Eagles. With seven games remaining, Nigeria can still turn things around, but it requires immediate and decisive actions.

Ahead of Monday’s matchday 4 fixture for the Super Eagles in the qualifying series, PREMIUM TIMES highlights some of the gaps that need to be addressed if the dream of a seventh appearance at the World Cup will be a reality for Nigeria.

Clinical finishing must improve

The profligacy in front of goal has been a major concern. Against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and most recently South Africa, the Super Eagles squandered numerous scoring opportunities.

Great teams don’t just create chances; they ruthlessly convert them. A more clinical approach is paramount in the upcoming match against Benin Republic in Abidjan.

For instance, in the South Africa match, attackers like Paul Onuachu and Ademola Lookman fluffed clear chances at different times. A more ruthless finisher, perhaps Victor Boniface, could have made a difference.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Though Coach Finidi George has tried to explain why Boniface wasn’t featured against South Africa, whoever gets the nod should do well to deliver the goals. When they don’t, the coach must be quick enough to make changes and not wait till the situation is irredeemable.

“For me, it is what you can give to me on the field, everyone wants this or that player to play but at the end of the day if the player is not performing you guys will still be shouting ‘take him off’,” Finidi told the media after Friday’s draw

“So, let us do our job. We know who is good to go, we have another game so definitely we’ll see how we can play these guys,” he added.

Better camping exercise

The handwriting was on the wall for the sluggish performance against South Africa. Despite being the home team and playing after the major European leagues concluded their seasons, the Super Eagles lacked cohesion.

The team wasn’t at full strength until barely 24 hours before the match. While the labour strike presented a logistical challenge, it shouldn’t be an excuse.

With camp officially declared open on 1 June, at least 20 players ought to have arrived before the disruption began. Better planning and communication are paramount to ensure the team gels effectively before upcoming matches.

Thankfully the team will be better synergised before the game against Benin Republic in Abidjan and that should reflect in the result against Gernot Rohr’s men.

Starting Strong: No room for slow starts

The Eagles’ tendency to begin matches sluggishly and rely on second-half comebacks is a risky strategy.

Football matches are 90 minutes long and every minute demands full focus and intensity. While the team has managed to salvage draws in recent games, starting strongly from the first whistle would be far more beneficial.

Perhaps, a change in approach is needed. An earlier pressing tactic or a more attacking formation from the outset could disrupt opponents and prevent them from settling into the game.

Meritocracy over names

Regardless of the current form, over-reliance on established names has been another undoing. The logic that “big names” deserve starting spots irrespective of performance is detrimental. This sentiment was evident in the preference for Iheanacho to get a starting role despite being relegated to the bench at Leicester City (unjustly though) for the better part of the tail end of the season

In contrast, in-form players like Victor Boniface or even Remo Stars’ Sodiq Ismail who has been excelling for his club with an amazing 13 assists were overlooked. Finidi needs to prioritize the current form over reputation to get the team firing on all cylinders.

The importance of fan support

True fans don’t abandon their team during difficult times. The sight of Nigerian fans cheering on Bafana Bafana in Uyo was indeed disheartening. South African supporters would never cheer on their opponents in such a manner.

The Super Eagles need unwavering support from their fans now more than ever. This doesn’t mean blind optimism, but rather constructive criticism coupled with unwavering belief that the team can still turn things around.

No doubt, the prospect of missing out on back-to-back World Cups is a scary one for Nigerian football. However, the situation is not irretrievable.

While Finidi has said he should be left alone to do this job, analysts believe addressing these identified shortcomings decisively will be good for the Super Eagles as they target a seventh World Cup appearance.

“Yes, I don’t believe in distractions because too many cooks they say spoil the soup but constructive criticisms must be taken in good fate and be worked upon so we can all celebrate in the long run,” sports journalist Sola Ogunbayo advised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

