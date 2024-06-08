Gunmen have shot dead an aspirant for the position of local government chairperson in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the victim, Ejike Ugwueze, was killed on Friday night.
Mr Ugwueze is an aspirant for the position of chairperson of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state.
He was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, which is the ruling party in the Enugu State.
|
The local council election is billed to be held in October in the South-eastern state
Sources told PREMIUM TIMES Mr Ugwueze was shot dead while driving along Neke Odenigbo, a community in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.
The attackers were said to have blocked the politician’s vehicle and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
A video clip, apparently recorded shortly after the incident, has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.
In the clip, Mr Ugwueze was seen lying lifeless in his Lexus SUV which has bullet holes on it.
The vehicles’ doors were left open, the video showed.
Residents said police operatives visited the scene and locked the vehicle.
One of the residents, who asked not to be named, said the family believes what happened was a political assassination.
“He is among the major contestants for the Isi-Uzo Local Government election,” the resident said.
Mr Ugwueze is a brother to Chijioke Ukwueze, who died in June 2020 while serving as a member of the State Assembly.
The late lawmaker’s wife, Amaka Ugwueze, would later be elected to replace her husband in the House.
Police speak
When contacted on Saturday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police were investigating the attack.
