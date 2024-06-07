The federal government has increased the proposed national minimum wage from N60,000 to N62,000, while the organised labour has lowered its demand from N494,000 to N250,000.

This development follows the submission of the cost implications of the new minimum wage by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to President Bola Tinubu.

The organised private sector has expressed support for the government’s offer of N62,000.

Details later…

