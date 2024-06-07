Nigeria has recorded 10 cases of Lassa fever across four states in one week, spanning 20 to 26 May.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) revealed this in its latest Lassa fever situation report for week 21.

NCDC noted that the number of confirmed cases increased from four in week 20 to 10 in the reporting week, adding that the number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2023.

Cumulatively, Nigeria has recorded 897 confirmed cases and 162 deaths in 2024 with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.1 per cent, which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2023 (17.1 per cent).

More Details

According to NCDC, 28 states have confirmed, at least, one case across 125 local government areas (LGA) in 2024.

It noted that 65 per cent of the confirmed cases were recorded from four states: Ondo, Bauchi, Edo and Plateau, while 35 per cent was reported from 25 states.

Of the 65 per cent, Ondo State accounted for 25 per cent, Edo, 22 per cent, and Bauchi, 18 per cent.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

It said that people between the ages of 31 and 40 are predominantly affected by the disease, adding that no health worker was infected in the reporting week.

“The National Lassa Fever Multi-partner, Multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues coordinating the response at all levels,” it said.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and, in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

