The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now precariously placed fifth in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign for Africa.

With just two points from their earlier two games in the series, the ticket to the next World Cup is gradually slipping away from Nigeria.

To arrest that ugly situation, the Super Eagles are condemned to go all out for victory as they trade tackles with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana tonight at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Though he has overseen two friendly games against Ghana and Mali as a caretaker manager, this is officially Coach Finidi George’s first real test as the Super Eagles coach. There is huge pressure on him to start on a winning note.

The absence of Africa Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, due to injury, and injuries to defenders William Ekong (this year’s AFCON’s Man of the Competition), Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins and Zaidu Sanusi mean Finidi must make the best use of the players at his disposal.

While the red-hot Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface should be able to deliver the goals, Stanley Nwabali is expected to be calm enough to neutralise everything the South Africans will throw at him in this crucial encounter.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.

Kickoff is at 8. pm

Super Eagles starting lineup v Bafana Bafana: Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Tanimu; Ndidi, Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru; Lookman, Onuachu, Iheanacho

