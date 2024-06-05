The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to consider a living wage instead of a minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

This resolution was the outcome of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the minority whip, Ali Isa (PDP, Gombe), on Wednesday during plenary.

The House urged the government to redirect the focus of the ongoing negotiations from fixing a new minimum wage to fixing a realistic living wage for Nigerians.

Background

The Nigerian government and labour unions in the country are currently negotiating a new minimum wage following the removal of the petroleum subsidy and other reforms by the government.

The ongoing talks have not been smooth, and the breakdown recently led to a two-day strike by workers.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) led workers across the country to shut down business activities on Monday and Tuesday following a breakdown in the ongoing talks over the new national minimum wage.

In the middle of the strike, the labour leaders met with the government team led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, on Monday night in Abuja.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Although no amount was agreed upon as the new minimum wage, the parties agreed that the federal government would raise it above the N60,000 it currently offers.

The unions subsequently suspended the strike for five days to continue the discussion.

The government has consistently described the N494,000 new national minimum wage demand by Labour as unrealistic and capable of destabilising the economy.

The National Assembly held a meeting to forestall the strike on Sunday; however, it ended in a deadlock as workers still embarked on the strike.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister, Wale Edun, to produce a template for the minimum wage.

The Motion

Moving the motion, Mr Isa argued that there are existing internal and external economic forces that are putting pressure on Nigerian workers.

He stated that “the global economic outlook, as well as recent socio-economic policies of government, have resulted in inflation, increases in electricity tariffs, currency devaluation and other diverse economic consequences, especially for Nigerian workers.”

The legislator noted that the existing minimum wage signed into law in 2019 has expired; hence, the government should consider a living wage.

“The labour, employment and productivity unions have since demanded a living wage as against the minimum wage to meet today’s economic realities,” he said.

Debate

Most of the lawmakers who spoke on the motion faulted the shutdown of the national grid by the workers.

Speaking in support of the motion, the Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Madaki (NNPP, Kano), said the constitution makes provision for the welfare of Nigerian workers by the government.

“What we want is provided for by the constitution. If you look at section 16,” Mr Madaki said.

Also speaking in support of the motion, the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), faulted the government over the fixation on minimum wage.

“Can we say as a government we have succeeded in carrying out that primary assignment? Are we providing security for Nigerians? Are we providing welfare for Nigerians? The answer to the two questions is no. In fact, in Nigeria today, it is as if one Nigerian life is equal to one-minute silence.

“For several years, Nigerian lawmakers have been complaining and crying concerning the issue of salary. Let us not deceive ourselves, it is impossible for anyone to depend on wages. How much is your transport fare to your office and back home? We expect Nigerian workers to earn as low as N50,000 and continue to function.

“Let us fulfil our role by providing a living wage for the Nigerian workers. It is really unfortunate when you see the federal government talking about minimum wage and shying away from living wage,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, who presided over the session, said the workers violated the Trade Union Act and the Trade Dispute Act by shutting down the National Grid.

On the living wage, the lawmakers did not mention a specific amount that is acceptable as a living wage but asked the government to review the electricity tariff rate downwards.

The lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in support of the motion when it was put to vote by the deputy speaker.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

