Gunmen on Monday killed a local lawmaker, Stanley Nweze and a youth leader, Arinze Ugochukwu, in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria.

The gunmen reportedly attacked and killed the two men at Isu village in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Nweze, until his death, was the councillor representing Enuagu ward in the Onicha Legislative Council, while Mr Ugochukwu was the coordinator, National Youth Council of Nigeria in the Onicha Local Government Area chapter.

Sources in the area said the duo were on a motorcycle riding to Isu village when the gunmen accosted them and shot them severally before fleeing the scene.

The gunmen were said to have fired sporadic shots into the air to scare away passers-by before zooming off into the nearby forest.

There have been a series of attacks and killings in the Isu community in recent times.

The community has a large expanse of land sharing boundary with Enugu State in one part and Agba community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi through which gunmen carry out attacks in the area.

The Chairperson of Onicha Local Government Council, Chidiebere Uzor, confirmed the killing and expressed shock at the incident.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Chijioke Agwu, the chairperson described the incident as a “shattering tragedy”, and called on the security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The Chairperson, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, Douglas Ochishi, has also condemned the killing.

Mr Ochishi said the youth body would stop at nothing to seek justice for the victims.

He called on the security agencies and other relevant authorities to arrest those behind the killing.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get the reaction of the police on the incident.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Joshua Ukandu, in response to our reporter’s enquiry, said in a text message that he was in a meeting, and, therefore, could not take calls.

He did not respond to further messages asking him for a confirmation of the incident.

