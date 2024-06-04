The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have announced the suspension of their industrial action for one week.
The announcement was made by TUC President, Festus Osifo, following a joint extraordinary national executive council meeting of the unions held in Abuja on Tuesday.
“A joint NEC meeting of TUC/NLC has approved to relax the industrial action for one week with immediate effect,” he said.
Further details are expected to be made by the unions in a communique to be issued later.
The unions embarked on the strike to protest government’s refusal to meet their demand for a minimum wage of N494,000.
The government proposed N60,000.
Details shortly…
