Imagine having two dresses to iron and some family photos to print. For many, it will seem odd to choose a public library to do both for free. But in Helsinki, Finland’s capital, it’s a reality.

The Helsinki Central Library Oodi, fondly known as Oodi, is a non-commercial, urban public space offering far more than just books and quiet reading areas. Located on Töölönlahdenkatu in the heart of the city, Oodi is a hub of diverse activities— both noisy and quiet — with a lot of facilities and machines available for public use free of charge.

Its 100-metre-long, bridge-like structure built with steel and glass is adorned with a captivating wooden façade. The wooden outlook pays homage to Finland’s vast forests covering over 70 per cent of the Nordic country’s land area. It’s no wonder that Oodi stands as an “alluring calling card for Finnish architecture.”

During a days-long tour of Helsinki organised by the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, I, along with eight journalists from various African countries and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Tuesday, 21 May, witnessed various activities taking place across Oodi’s three floors. It was a thrilling time for all of us, from Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Algeria, and the UAE, during the visit.

A journey through Oodi

The journey through Oodi begins on its bustling first floor, where a cinema and multi-purpose hall buzz with activities. Also on this floor, users return borrowed items, including books and balls used on different sporting courts on the premises.

The second floor is a space dedicated to creativity and skills learning. Workshop rooms, studios, and game rooms are open to people of all ages on this floor, offering access to an array of tools and technology. This is where you find a pressing iron on an ironing board, sewing machines, various types of printers (including 3D, vinyl and UV printers), and other creative tools. Most of them were in use during our visit. The machines are on offer free of charge, but you have to pay for the materials used. There is also a canopy where we found the young and the old seated on the ground while using their laptops. Here, you can also charge your phone.

On the third floor, you will find a semblance of the traditional library. Besides the bookshelves, it boasts a children’s section. The floor is also designed as a space for relaxation and unwinding. Underneath its undulating ceiling, visitors can enjoy a coffee, and admire the view from the Citizens’ Balcony.

The fascinating spiral staircase of the library showcases a work of art naming a wide spectrum of all kinds of imaginable identities of people to whom Oodi is dedicated. The identities cover people of diverse nationalities, political and economic ideologies, religions, social and economic status, and various categories of human beings you can ever imagine.

The words written in Finnish were gathered through a public campaign.

There you will find words like “syyllisille,” which loosely means “to the guilty”; “alisuorittajille”, meaning “to the underperformers”; “tuleville” – “to the future ones”; “ujoille” – “to the shy ones”; “vasemmistolaisille” – “to the leftists”; “autajille” – “to the helpers kuoleille” – “to the dead”; “suomalaisille” – “to the Finns”; “rohkeille” – “to the brave”; “haihattelijoille” – “to the haters”, and many more.

The view is a reminder “that the library genuinely belongs to everyone, regardless of people’s origin, age, wealth or any other factor,” the website dedicated to Oodi says. “The library aims for basic human rights, such as the right to access information and freedom of speech, to apply equally to everyone,” reads an article on Oodi’s website.

Hanna-Leena Halsas, our guide, emphasised Oodi’s commitment to inclusivity. “It is a place for everyone,” she said, encouraging visitors to embrace the space for their diverse endeavours.

A beacon of democracy, freedom and inclusivity

Oodi stands proudly opposite the Finnish Parliament, serving as a symbol of democracy and civic engagement. It bears witness to Finland’s long history of using political powers to build a free society, prioritising well-being, equality, and lifelong learning for its 5.6 million people.

Its location near the Finnish parliament, Finland’s largest independent newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, the Helsinki Music Centre, the Finlandia Hall, Sanoma House and the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma, underscores its significance. From there you can see the 1952 Olympics Tower distance away.

Ms Halsas, who described the location as prestigious, added that it was “a square of political power, freedom of press and speech, art, and continuing learning.”

Managed by the city of Helsinki and funded by taxpayers, Oodi plays a crucial role in supporting citizens’ democratic rights.

“We always talk about the parliamentary system and democracy in Finland. Here (Oodi), you can print your demonstration posters, then you cross to the street, and you stand on the stairs of the parliament with your demonstration posters,” Ms Halsas said.

This casts a spotlight on a country like Nigeria where the police stopped the use of the Unity Fountain in Abuja, the capital, for protests during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018. The government subsequently erected a fence around the area, permanently shutting it against protesters.

It is no wonder that the Freedom in the World annual report ranked Finland as the freest nation in the world for many years in a row. Finland scored the maximum points in political rights and civil liberties in the 2024 report. In comparison, Nigeria is classified as partly free with significantly lower scores.

Our guide told us the Citizens’ Balcony of Oodi was deliberately set at the same height as the parliament building, to serve as a reminder to the political class of their accountability to the people.

Interestingly, the name Oodi, a Finnish word which translates to ode, a song written to praise a person, in English, was suggested by a Helsinki resident inspired by the artistic and cultural environment of its location.

This was the same way the library’s design was largely based on the ideas, tips and dreams gathered at urban events and workshops, and through websites and various campaigns. All of these were to ensure the library met the wishes and needs of library users.

Gift to the people

Completed in 2017, Oodi came as a gift to Helsinki residents to mark 100 years of Finland’s independence gained in 1917.

Although it’s one of the 38 branches of the Helsinki City Library, Oodi is Finland’s flagship library helping to implement the nation’s core values – education, equality, and social cohesion.

Oodi, like other libraries scattered across Finnish communities, is a product of the Public Libraries Act, first enacted in 1928 to protect the continuity and quality of library services.

The law mandates communities to provide free library services to everyone. You don’t have to be a citizen to obtain a library card to access Oodi’s full range of services. All you need is an address in Finland.

Conveniently located near a train station, Oodi is open to serve the over 670,000 residents from morning to late in the evening seven days a week.

Society bound together by trust

The trust that permeates the entire Finnish society is palpable in Oodi.

Most of its machines and facilities are self-operated by the users without supervision, except the ones that require technical assistance. Everyone is trusted to use all resources judiciously and responsibly.

We stopped by a printer with a USB stick stuck to it indicating it still had over an hour of activities to perform. The owner was nowhere around.

At different places we visited during our visit to Helsinki, we asked various people about the consistent ranking of Finland as the happiest nation on earth.

Although everyone preferred to call it “contentment” instead of “happiness”, they all attributed the feat to the trust that binds the Finnish society together.

“The basis of Finns’ contentment is the trust in each other, in our parliament, in our politicians, in our president, in our police, media, and in our economy,” our guide said, adding that Oodi “is an example of trust”.

And that summarises the most striking lessons I took away from Finland as I was reflecting on my time there – nationhood is watered by mutual trust. The leadership must strive to earn it from the people by genuinely serving and protecting them, and the people must reciprocate by trusting themselves and their leaders by living responsibly.

