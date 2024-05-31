Today, selected Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders are participating in a one-day socialisation workshop on the domestication of the National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy (WEE).

Organised by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), the socialisation workshop aims to review and educate participants about the policy and to highlight their roles and expectations.

This followed the creation of a nine-member committee by the Lagos State Government two weeks ago to domesticate the WEE after meeting with a delegation from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and the dRPC on the implementation of the guidelines to domesticate the WEE policy in the state.

The WEE was launched in 2023 to streamline all gender policies and address disparities faced by women in accessing financial benefits and opportunities in various sectors.

One year after its launch, most states are yet to domesticate the policy.

The socialisation workshop on the policy is ongoing at Pearworth Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES is on the ground to provide live updates from the event.

9:24 a.m. The event commences with the recitation of the national anthem and pledge.

9:30 a.m. Participants, including from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Women Group are introducing themselves.

There is another participant from NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women,

9:40 a.m. Kehinde Omojola in her opening emphasised the need for stakeholder engagement and inclusion of rural women, adding that the workshop is for strategic stakeholders selected across the state.

As part of the workshop, participants will also share their experiences, and highlight the gaps and challenges which justified the need for the national policy.

9:46 a.m. Mrs Omojola added that after the workshop, a press statement will be developed on the importance of policy socialisation for CSOs and private sector engagement.

9:55 a.m. Mrs Omojola highlights the importance of the policy for women’s empowerment.

She cited research indicating that businesses with at least 30 per cent women in leadership positions are 15 per cent more profitable.

9:59 a.m. She said that supporting WEE creates several opportunities for women.

She added that it is estimated that there will be a $5 trillion global economy boost if women are adequately supported.

She said women’s businesses have been shown to be more productive generating the same value production as men with less working power and limited time.

“The non-performing loan rate for women-owned and women-led SMEs is only 2.7 per cent which is 33 per cent lower than the rate for men-Global Banking Alliance for Women 2017,” she said.

10:03 a.m. Plenary session has commenced to dissect policy socialisation and share previous experiences.

10:05 a.m. Participants are now paired in twos to discuss and share experiences participating in policy socialisation meetings.

10: 25a.m. Discussions are over. Some of the participants defined policy socialisation.

According to a participant, Olakitan Wellington, the President of the Champion Women Entrepreneurs Mentoring Association (CWEMA), policy socialisation is the process by which policies are internalised to serve the present and future purpose of society.

Olufunmilayo Oduwaye, the Chairman of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) observed that most empowerment initiatives are not accessible to rural women, especially those who are not digitally literate.

10:35 a.m. Highlighting some challenges, Funmilayo Arowoogun, President of NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), said the annual allocation to women’s affairs is too poor and needs to be looked at.

She said hopefully it will increase when the WEE Policy is domesticated.

10:38 a m. Participants echoed their excitements over Lagos State’s move to domestigate the policy.

10:44 a.m. Sharing her experiences, Mrs Wellington said she participated in the policy advocacy for the Gender Inclusion Bill and also the Women National Business Agenda.

She said some of them have yielded results benefitting more women.

10:49 a.m. The Market Leader, Mile 12 International Market, Precious Ojo, said they have worked on different programmes that have reduced gender-based violence and harassment in the market.

10:59 a.m. Time for the second plenary to highlight the gaps and challenges which justify the need for the WEE Policy.

11:00 a.m. According to Mrs Omojola, some of the challenges include limited funding, poor database, welfare as empowerment of cultural norms and societal barriers and technical capacity bottlenecks.

11:05 a.m. In terms of limited funding, President, Lady Ranchers, Aderoju Odunsi, said the challenge is a lack of awareness about funding initiatives.

11:12 a.m. Mrs Ibironke Ogunbiyi, President, Anchor Coop Society, suggested that instead of online registrations or funding applications, there should be an option for USSD code to apply.

11:18 a.m. Mrs Omojola emphasises the need for Nigeria to intensify efforts to achieve Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals which is focused on women.

11:21 a.m. Mrs Omojola introduces dRPC. She said dRPC is a registered nonprofit formed in 1993 by 10 development researchers/activists from public universities in Nigeria.

She said the mission is to catalyse knowledge generation and action on inclusive, localised, and transformative development policies and humanitarian responses.

11:23 a.m. She said the organisation works in the areas of economic development, livelihoods, and Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE).

11:30 a.m. Mrs Omojola said now that the policy document has been developed, what is left is to ensure proper implementation.

11:30 a.m. 11:30 am. Participants get some hard copies of the National WEE Policy to review.

Mrs Omojola said the key components of the policy include agriculture, entrepreneurship, the traditional labour market, emerging industries and education and skill acquisitions.

11:35 a.m. Mrs Omojola also noted that the cross-cutting factors of the policy include Women’s Financial Inclusion (WFI) and literacy, and digital innovation, literacy and access.

She noted that CSOs have the opportunity for funding to begin capacity-building programmes on business and finances.

11:40 a.m. Mrs Oduwaye observed that cultural norms and societal barriers are bug issues.

“We need a shift in the mindset because some men still believe that the place of the women is in the other room,” she said.

11:45 a.m. Mrs Odunsi also observed that women are now getting more opportunities and things are changing now because some are the breadwinners in their homes.

She said with respect, a woman can explain things to her husband to get him to support her ideas and career.

“Men love empowered women but don’t want a woman to rule over them,” she said

11:49 a.m. Participants are on a tea break and are expected to be back after 15 minutes for the review of the policy itself.

12:14 pm. Mrs Omojola leads the review of the 129-page WEE policy document.

