Former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar, will join President Bola Tinubu to address the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, according to the spokesperson to the president, Bayo Onanuga.

Others to join the president include former Senate President David Mark and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

Mr Onanuga announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the president had canceled the traditional 29 May national broadcast and opted to address the lawmakers to celebrate 25 years of interrupted democracy.

The choice of the speakers is symbolic.

The Abdulsalam Abubakar administration midwifed the transition to democracy in 1999, while Mr Mark served as the senate president for eight years uninterrupted from 2007 to 2015.

Mr Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president, was in the House for 20 years and in the process served as minority leader, majority leader and later speaker of the 9th House.

The president is scheduled to commission the library complex that is named after him.

PRESIDENT TINUBU TO ADDRESS JOINT SITTING OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TOMORROW

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy

